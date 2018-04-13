Twins option Ryan LaMarre to the minors, keep the roster spot open for now

MINNEAPOLIS — All that Ryan LaMarre did in his short time as a 5th outfielder for the Twins was hit. LaMarre was 4-for-8 in 6 games for Minnesota, after a good spring training performance earned him a spot on the team.

The Twins on Friday optioned LaMarre to Triple-A Rochester. They have not filled the vacated roster spot, leaving them flexibility over the weekend.

That could be used to address pitching concerns, but the Twins also could use the spot for a position player. A rainout Friday means they could be covered for starting pitching, even if they play a game Saturday and Sunday. The weather forecast for Saturday looks doubtful that baseball will be played in Minneapolis on that day.