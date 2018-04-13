Twins’ path to the postseason runs through watered-down A.L. Central

MINNEAPOLIS – Nasty weather from a Minnesota winter that just won’t quit is threating Friday’s and Saturday’s games between the Twins and White Sox. Twins fans still got a glimpse Thursday at one of the main reasons I’m expecting this year’s team to win at least 85 games – to equal or surpass their mark from last season.

The game was encouraging for Minnesota for two reasons: 1) J.O. Berrios was totally in control; and 2) they got their first win against the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox have a halfway decent chance to be interesting this season. They’ve started out of the gate 4-7 before coming to Target Field. They’re starting a bunch of kids and have an enviable farm system, with some talent right around the corner. They’ve still got Avisail Garcia and Jose Abreu hitting second and third in their batting order, respectively.

But while this season has some apparent upside on Chicago’s south side, it’s also not too difficult to see this being a year of growing pains.

Look around the rest of the American League Central. The Indians, to me, are one of the best teams in baseball. Everybody else? The Royals took their shot last year and appear to have entered another rebuilding phase. The Tigers look like a pretty bad baseball team from afar. The White Sox are young and volatile and look like they, too, could be a bad baseball team this year.

Everybody else might soon be saying, ‘There’s always next year.’

Maybe it’s premature to call that but just consider where the White Sox, Royals and Tigers are in their “winning cycle.” It’s safe to say that the future looks brighter than the present for all three of those clubs. And it could turn out to be the worst trio of teams in any division in baseball this year.

Just to have some fun with math, let’s say that the three of those teams will be doormats this year. The Twins get to play each of them 19 times, starting with Thursday’s date with the White Sox. That’s a total of 57 games this year against teams that you think might just be awful in 2018.

How many games could the Twins win against those clubs?

It’s a tough thing to guess, of course, but let’s just put a number on it. Let’s say that the Twins against the trio of bad teams in their division can play ball like last year’s Indians. Cleveland won 102 games, which is a .630 winning percentage. If the Twins took care of business in that fashion against the bad teams closest to them, that’s almost 36 wins. (57 games X .630 win pct = 35.91 … let’s round up.)

They’ll need to do well against good teams, too. No team gets to the postseason simply by beating up on inferior competition. To that end, the Twins took 2 of 3 games from the Astros at Target Field this week.

Take away the 57 against bad A.L. Central teams and you’re left with 105 games on the calendar. Could you go .500 against the rest of the league? It might sound like an easy ask, but you’re taking away a heck of a lot of cushion by pulling away 57 games (that’s 35% of the schedule). With relatively little padding left in a pretty good American League, I think that .500 mark in the remaining games would actually be impressive. If the Twins can pull it off, that’s another 52.5 wins. Let’s round up again, to 53.

36 wins vs. the bottom three in the division + 53 wins = 89 wins.

These are just made-up guesses, of course. I have no proof that the Twins will be able to beat up on the division that badly. And if we’re giving them a bonus for playing those three bad teams, shouldn’t we also give them a penalty for playing a great team like Cleveland so many times?

Whatever. Let’s not make this complicated.

Bank those 36 wins, add in the 53 against the rest of the league, and then send a bunch of prospects to Tampa Bay for Chris Archer at the trade deadline. Net yourself two more wins out of thin air down the stretch. Now you’re talking 91 wins and (probably) some compelling October baseball.

