The Twins are sending out Rule 5 reliever Tyler Kinley

The Twins can’t afford to have a world of patience in 2018 if they’re trying to make the postseason. On Thursday some of that patience ran out.

The Twins designated Rule 5 pick Tyler Kinley for release or assignment. With the open roster spot they’ve recalled pitcher Aaron Slegers, who made his MLB debut last season with the Twins.

Kinley, 27, showed some potential with his big fastball-slider combination. But he didn’t get outs when the Twins needed it in the early going this season. The word that I’ve heard is that he’s handled himself incredibly well in the clubhouse. It’ll be really interesting to see what happens with him now that he’s been DFA’d.

Kinley was taken from the Marlins organization in the Rule 5 draft this winter. As such, he needed to stay on the 25-man roster all season to be retained in the Twins’ organization. He got off to a rocky start, though, and rarely was used in close games. For a Twins team fighting for the postseason and stuck in a 6-game losing streak, they probably feel like they can’t afford to treat any bullpen spot with kid gloves this season.

Kinley appeared in 4 games, got 10 outs and surrendered 9 earned runs. He struck out 4 hitters, walked 4, and showed a big fastball that averaged nearly 97 mph.

Related listening: Kinley was a topic of discussion on this week’s Touch ‘EM All podcast.

If he clears waivers the Twins will need to offer him back to the Miami Marlins for a small price. (That cost to Miami is $50,000, or half of what the Twins paid to take a look at Kinley in spring training and the first month of the season.)

Slegers was off to a good start with the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings. He’d allowed 4 eared runs in 18 innings, with one walk and 10 strikeouts. The 6-foot-10 righthander was named the team’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year last season.