Two possible wrenches in the starting pitching plan for Twins this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins had a game called for weather Sunday, and as a result of that added off day they gave each starting pitcher an extra day of rest. Effectively, they kept their 4-man rotation in line and just bumped back their starting pitchers one day apiece.

Lance Lynn started Monday. Jake Odorizzi gets the ball Tuesday. Kyle Gibson is scheduled to start Wednesday. And J.O. Berrios will pitch on Thursday, thus keeping him in line to start a game in Puerto Rico when the Twins go there next week.

On Friday they’ll need a fifth starter for the first time of this young season. Phil Hughes, who is currently pitching in Florida on a rehab assignment (oblique), could be healthy enough to get the ball for that Friday start. There’s a fly in the ointment, though, with that otherwise straightforward plan.

The first possible problem is that the weather could get dicey again this weekend. You might ask: Which games will the Twins play and which will get postponed? Good question. Welcome to April in Minnesota.

The second possible sticking point is that if the Twins want to manipulate their roster to the Nth degree of optimal, they wouldn’t carry a 5th starter when they don’t need him — at least not in April.

We’ll see how they react to the weather and the need for another starting pitcher in the near future. For now, here are at least a handful of things that they could be considering:

–Hughes last pitched in a game on April 5, when he used 65 pitches for the Fort Myers Miracle in high-A ball. He could be ready to come off the DL by Friday. He’d be on 7 days of rest, which would be slightly unusual but not an impossible circumstance for Hughes.

–To make room on the roster for Hughes, the Twins could option a reliever like Gabriel Moya, for example. But the Twins wouldn’t need a 5th starter again until April 24 — nine games and 11 days later. Would the Twins be fine to carry another starter for those 9 games?

They seem to be pretty bent on not wasting roster spots on a given day. (In that case, they could option a reliever to make room for Hughes and then just use Hughes out of the bullpen until his next start; or, alternatively, they could just go with a 5-man rotation at that point if they chose; they could also call up somebody from the minor leagues and option him after the start, and bring back a fresh reliever with the vacated roster spot.)

–Triple-A Rochester Red Wings had their first 3 games postponed this year because of the weather. Rochester, N.Y., folks. Aaron Slegers was the first starter to take the ball for the Red Wings, and he pitched in their opener Monday (6 innings, 1 earned run on 5 hits). That puts Slegers out for Friday’s start. The rest of the scheduled rotation was going to be Adalberto Mejia, Fernando Romero, Dietrich Enns and Myles Jaye. If each of those guys takes his scheduled start for Rochester this week then he’d be out of consideration for Friday’s start for the Twins.

Stephen Gonsalves started for Double-A Chattanooga on Friday last week. Maybe he’s on the list of backup plans. Lewis Thorpe pitched in one game of their doubleheader Saturday, but at that point we’re really digging deep into Minnesota’s starting options in the first two weeks of the season.