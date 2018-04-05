VIDEO: James Paxton somehow stays nonchalant as an eagle chooses his shoulders for the landing spot

MINNEAPOLIS — Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton is a cool customer. He barely even reacted before Thursday’s Twins-Mariners game when a bald eagle, as part of a pregame ceremony, was confused in flight and made its way out to Paxton standing still in left field.

After landing on the green grass, the giant bird of prey — named Challenger — leapt back into the air and tried to perch on Paxton’s shoulder.

The eagle’s handlers were standing in the infield and one of them had to run out to left field to help out.

Twenty-five minutes later, Paxton started the game for Seattle. The Mariners had some fun with it on Twitter immiately after. (As soon as we learned that he was OK, at least.)