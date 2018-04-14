Weather wins again: Twins-White Sox postpone Saturday’s game

The Twins and White Sox will have to get a couple of makeup dates on the calendar. Saturday’s game has been postponed with wind and snow whipping across the Twin Cities metro area.

The teams postponed Friday’s game, too, and no makeup date has been announced. Sunday’s game is in question, although there was optimism a couple days ago that it would be the most likely day for getting in a baseball game.

Sunday is the final day in town before the Twins catch a plane for Puerto Rico to play a two-game series against the Indians.

At a certain point, the team would have to worry about lack of on-field work and scattered workloads for pitchers. Lance Lynn could start Sunday vs. the White Sox if there is a game played. Miguel Gonzalez was scheduled to start Saturday’s game for Chicago.