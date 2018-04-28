Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: 5 challenges to get the Twins out of their funk

MINNEAPOLIS — To paraphrase a great orator Yogi Berra, it looks like it’s getting late early this season for the Twins. As in, the 8-game losing streak combined with the way in which they lost those games makes the postseason look like a long shot here at the end of April.

But there’s plenty of season left, and the Twins always seem to find a way to surprise us. So rather than fold up the tents and look forward to a big sale at the trade deadline, let’s try to help them shake things up just enough to get back to some winning ways.

My personal opinion is that this is a pretty good team. There’s no denying that collectively they’re in a tough spot. They’re going to need a really good run the rest of the way to be one of those teams looking to add at the non-waiver trade deadline — and beyond that, a club with legitimate postseason aspirations come September.

This column presents 5 thoughts on how the Twins can get back on track.

1. Pull Phil Hughes from the starting rotation.

Time to make a drastic call. Phil Hughes looks like he doesn’t have his best pitches anymore, and in his two starts this season he looks overmatched. I know he’s going to work to do the best that he can with the arsenal that he’s been given. But he’s a guy who had his best yearin Minnesota on the strength of excellent command and a four-seam fastball.

It looks to me like he no longer has either of those things, and I blame thoracic outlet syndrome. Hughes has had two surgeries across the past two years, and 9 months removed from his second procedure, the stuff (velocity, command and his full array of pitches) isn’t all the way back. We’ve seen Matt Harvey go through something similar with the Mets. Maybe it’s just not the kind of procedure that is easy to overcome. Or at least not the type that a pitcher gets through smelling like roses, if you get what I mean.

Maybe I’ll be proven wrong and Hughes will get back to the height of his powers. But for now, it looks like he’s a guy without a good fastball and without command, and that has no place in a rotation for a team with postseason aspirations.

So who gets the spot? Ervin Santana’s not close to returning. (He’s a ways behind the original schedule that would have had him back by early May.) Trevor May is not yet ready to take the mound after Tommy John surgery last spring. This could be hasty: I think replacing Hughes with Aaron Slegers or Fernando Romero could pay dividends right away.

2. Stay the course at closer.

I’m good for at least one hot take per 6-month season, and this might qualify.

Fernando Rodney has been a wreck so far if your expectation for a closer is “convert saves, no drama.” There’s been a great deal more drama than there have been saves through the month of April for the Twins’ new 41-year-old closer.

That’s even true of Saturday’s save. Rodney walked two of the first three Reds hitters he faced, and as Molitor said, he’ll put some traffic on the bases from time to time.

The Twins have lost 4 games in walk-off fashion. That’s not pretty when a club that fancies itself a contender has such a high number after only 21 games. The flip side of that coin is that if they’d just held onto those games in hand, the record would look a lot better at 12-9 instead of 8-13.

But that’s not how it works, of course. So, why wouldn’t I advocate moving on from Rodney as the closer?

A few reasons. 1) Those losses are not entirely his fault; 2) he was much better after May 1 last season after a brutal April; 3) he still looks to me like he has fastball velocity and his changeups is reputed to be one of the best in the game, so it’s not like a cliff-dive deterioration of his stuff; and 4) if the Twins did realize a marginal upgrade in the closer role by, say, flipping Addison Reed with Rodney, it would take Reed out of the role in which he can be deployed at any high-leverage moment in the game. Reed is being paid like the Twins’ best reliever, and it’d be a shame to lock him into a rigid 9th-inning role.

All that is to say nothing of the message you’d be sending the clubhouse by moving on from Rodney in the face of some bad early results. You can’t outwardly say “There’s a lot of baseball left; we need to stay calm and go to work” — and then make a panic move like ditching Rodney.

3. Reallocate your trust throughout the bullpen.

I don’t know what’s going wrong with Trevor Hildenberger — a guy that I expected to be one of the Twins’ best relievers this year. The early results haven’t been there, and he’s just been too hittable at times. Ryan Pressly, meanwhile, has gotten off to a great start.

It’s a small sample size, so I’m not necessarily willing to bet it all on the results we’ve seen so far. But I might be tempted to change how much I trust certain relievers, if I was in charge of the bullpen.

Rodney, Reed, Pressly and Taylor Rogers would be the first in line for high-leverage innings. Then Zach Duke and Hildenberger would be the next tier.

4. Logan Morrison, get hot.

Logan Morrison hit a home run Friday and then hit a screaming shot off the right field wall later in the game.

Morrison has gotten off to a slow start and everyone’s aware of it. He broke out last season with the Rays and mashed 38 homers, and was an exceptionally good hitter against right-handed pitching.

This slow start carried into Friday’s game, when his home run left some question about whether it cleared the wall or bounced off the top and should have been a double. The umpire twirled his index finger in the air to signal home run. Morrison began to trot, but as he rounded 3rd base he grabbed coach Gene Glynn’s hand mid-jog. That’s the custom for rounding third base on an over-the-fence home run. Only this time, Morrison turned around quickly as he strutted by the third base coach. He made a sudden about face and appeared to ask Glynn if the ball cleared the wall.

Glynn assured him that it had, and Morrison completed the final 20% of his home run trut.

You never know what will start a hot streak or cold streak. Stats are funny like that. But if Morrison’s bat heats up and the Twins lineup is that much deeper, it’ll be nothing but good news for an offense that could use a lift and a pitching staff that could use some breathing room.

5. Clean up the fielding, everybody.

It’s no secret that the outfield defense looks different (read: worse) without Byron Buxton standing in the middle. Buxton and second baseman Brian Dozier were presented their Gold Gloves before Friday’s game, which gave them a chance to be recognized for their greatness a season ago and also to smile for a couple of photos.

It served as a great reminder of what the Twins are missing right now. Buxton missed a few games with migraine headaches, and during a rehab game in Florida he fouled a ball off his big toe. This weekend it was discovered that there was a hairline fracture in the toe, and it could require Buxton to sit for at least another series before he gets back in action. That means Max Kepler or Eddie Rosario continuing to play centerfield, which is fine. It’s a step back from Buxton but, you know, join the club on that one. They’re OK in center in my book. Where that move really costs the Twins is that it makes Robbie Grossman an everyday corner outfielder, which is a stretch for him. I like Grossman quite a bit as a hitter and not so much as a defensive outfielder.

Beyond the outfield defense, the Twins have struggled at first base when Joe Mauer is not in there.

Shortstop has been shaky at times, although Eduardo Escobar made a strong back-handed play while filling in at third base Saturday.

Third base is typically covered by Miguel Sano, who is better than a lot of people seem to think. He’s got a bazooka for an arm, and he can make the charge plays surprisingly well for a guy his size. But he was a total liability in the final game of the Yankees series, the crushing defeat that the Twins somehow snatched from the jaws of victory.

Overall, the Twins were a great fielding team last season — dramatically better than they were in 2016. And that should be the expectation this year, even while they’re missing a few regulars from the lineup.

