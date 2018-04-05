Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: A chilly ballgame, a bald eagle landing, and the new closer shuts it down

MINNEAPOLIS – A bald eagle made a perch out of the starting pitcher’s shoulders and the first pitch of the game was thrown with the air temperature outside at 38 degrees.

Other than that, it was a fairly typical day at Target Field.

The Twins fell behind by a couple runs early but came back with power and the bullpen to beat the Mariners, 4-2, in Minnesota’s home opener Thursday. This column presents 5 thoughts from the opener.

1. The temperature outside was 38 degrees Fahrenheit at first pitch.

I thought Joe Mauer said it best when he described the early-season weather in Pittsburgh the day before as “a little chilly.” I loved the “a little chilly” line when I was growing up. It was such a versatile phrase. For us, it basically ran from 30 degrees all the way down to 10-below. And if it got to single-digit temps, the A Little Chilly crack was said with a half-smirk, much like Mauer said it Thursday.

The weather this week is the obvious story, with the Twins home for a 10-day homestand that figures to be mostly cold. But it’s more than a narrative in this case. It really affects performance.

“It’s not overly optimistic about some of the things that might happen [with the weather] in the next 3, 4, 5 days,” manager Paul Molitor said before the game. But he said that he’s not looking too far ahead. “Don’t worry about tomorrow; today has enough concerns of its own,” he quipped.

Mauer said that as a high schooler in St. Paul he had a couple early season baseball games cancelled for snow. After he signed his pro contract with the Twins, he played a 17-inning game at low-A in Quad Cities and by the end of the game the thermometer read 26 degrees.

“You just plant little seeds about the mindset that it takes,” Molitor said. “Everyone has to find a way to go out there and perform to the best of your abilities. It’s a tough game when conditions are perfect, much less adverse like we’ve seen them in a couple of games so far.”

“I used to think about: ‘Maybe there are some guys on the other team that didn’t want to be out there,” Molitor said.

Besides the discomfort and some possible limb or digit stiffness, Molitor said there’s a higher risk of injury risk “when conditions are as unfavorable with these cold temperatures.”

2. An encouraging sign for Max Kepler: He was in the starting lineup for the home opener.

The Twins had their first matchup against a left-handed starter Thursday, in Seattle’s James Paxton. Molitor went with a few righties from the bench: Robbie Grossman, Ryan LaMarre, Ehire Adrianza and Mitch Garver.

Kepler was still in the lineup – Rosario sat to start the game – despite the rightfielder’s documented struggles against lefty pitchers last season. Molitor didn’t necessarily want to call that lineup placement as a ‘vote of confidence’ for Kepler, although his pen speaks volumes.

“He’s battled, he’s done fine, he’s actually swinging the bat very well so far against lefties and righties,” Molitor said.

Kepler’s had a few impressive plate appearances, including a high-leverage, 11-pitch walk in a late rally earlier this season and a good showing against a lefty reliever Josh Smoker in Pittsburgh. (Eddie Rosario, for what it’s worth, failed to run out an infield popup and was thrown out Wednesday in Pittsburgh, although I’m not sure that it had anything to do with his sitting; Rosario entered the game as a pinch hitter and later homered to give the Twins some extra cushion in the 8th inning.)

3. A bald eagle perched on James Paxton in left field during the pregame ceremonies.

I would not have believed that sentence was true if I didn’t see it happen with my own eyes. The giant bird of prey, Challenger, flew in from center field during the pregame festivities as part of opening day, just as local rapper Dessa was finishing her rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.

Paxton was impossibly calm as the eagle landed on the ground a few feet in front of the Mariners’ starting pitcher. The bird’s handlers, who were standing in the infield, had to have been a little bit nervous. Then the bird jumped back into the air and tried to land on Paxton’s right shoulder. Shortly thereafter, one of the handlers was out to check on Paxton and to bring the bird back to safety.

James Paxton gives chillest, most James Paxton answer to large bird of prey sitting on him… “I’m not gonna outrun an eagle, so just thought, we’ll see what happens.” — Lydia Cruz (@TheLydiaCruz) April 5, 2018

“That was a classic,” Molitor said. “It made for a nice moment and entertaining moment. I always think the pre-games at Opening Day, I get a little emotional when they flash names up on the board, people we’ve lost over the last year and then you combine that with how we honor our flag and our servicemen — a lighter moment. It was a nice way to start the game.”

4. New game, new city, and three more Twins added home runs.

Miguel Sano hit another one out to left field, Eddie Rosario knocked one out in the 8th after coming off the bench two innings earlier, and Mitch Garver hit the first of his big-league career. Garver’s was the surest blast of the trio.

Last year the Twins hit 206 homers, good for ninth in the Ameican League. This lineup looks more powerful on paper. They lost a half-season of Jorge Polanco but will add a full year of Logan Morrison; hope to keep Sano healthy (so far, so good); and could be witnessing the coming out parties for all three young outfielders.

I don’t think it’s out too far on a limb to say that the Twins should eclipse last year’s home total. They’re off to a good start.

5. Fernando Rodney earned career save No. 301, his first in a Twins uniform.

Fans will be nervous from time to time with the 41-year-old closer. He walked more than 11% of the 231 batters that he faced last year with Arizona. But if you wipe out the ugly April from his stats last season, they actually look really good, and I think he should get a little more benefit of the doubt than he received on social media Thursday.

I asked Molitor if Rodney’s appearance with a lead brings a sense of calm to the dugout.

“Believe it or not, I was fairly cool today,” he said. “The leadoff walk is something I think he’s used to. He’s going to have traffic from time to time but he’s got stuff to pitch his way out of it. He had to go through a tough part of the lineup and even after the leadoff walk made some really good pitches.”

He gave up a walk-off homer to Adam Jones in extra innings in Baltimore, but he bounced back to get his first save – and fire his first fake arrow – in Minnesota. Rodney walked Dee Gordon to start the inning, but the he struck out Jean Segura and got Robinson Cano and Mitch Haniger out to end the threat and close the game.

From May 1 until the end of the season last year, Rodney posted a 2.38 ERA in 45 1/3 innings, with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. He’ll put on some base runners and make fans itchy at times, but I don’t believe that he’s any sort of massive liability to what should be a solid Twins bullpen.

