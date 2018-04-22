Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Rays sweep, Go-Go goes deep, Hughes returns, Pressly has arrived

The Twins on Sunday gave up a walk-off blast to an old friend and lost the third of three games against the Rays in Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg. Phil Hughes was back on the mound, the Twins fell behind and fought back, and ultimately the lost to move to an even 8-8 record on the year.

This column presents 5 thoughts from Sunday’s 8-6 loss to the Rays.

1. Carlos Gomez ended it in the bottom of the 9th with a walk-off blast against his former team.

It’s been a long time since Go-Go was in Minnesota, and he’s a different player now. On Sunday he ended the festivities with a first-pitch blast off Addison Reed to complete the sweep. Check out the video. Gomez didn’t get cheated on the celebration.

The Twins’ bats got them back in the game after a short outing from Phil Hughes and a tough outing for a couple relievers. But they couldn’t deliver in the 9th inning with a chance to move ahead, when closer Alex Colome struck out Miguel Sano, Eddie Rosario and Logan Morrison to set up Go-Go’s dramatics.

2. Brian Dozier extends his hit streak.

As a general rule, I don’t pay a lot of attention to hit streaks. I don’t think they do a great job of explaining player value – or least, we tend to overrate their ability to do just that. I think they’re fun for their own sake, a quirky little stats fluke, which typically says something more like, ‘Yeah, this guy is a good hitter and if he’s rolling a three-sided die, lately it’s come up “hit” pretty regularly.’

Brian Dozier was in an 0-2 count Sunday in the 3rd inning. He fouled off a slider and then picked up a single through the infield on the next pitch. He’s had a hit in all 16 Twins games this year, and he’s off to a good start. That’s a franchise-record hitting steak to start the season, according to the Twins.

Dozier also had a hit in the final 7 games of the regular season last year, so make the streak 23 games. Only 33 more games to go to catch Joe DiMaggio.

3. The Twins’ offense is on track to have more strikeouts than hits this month.

They’re not the only team to be on that bus.

Minnesota in the series finale had 10 more strikeouts and only 6 hits. Entering Sunday’s game, the Twins had 125 hits for the year, the lowest total in the American League. (They’ve already missed 4 games because of weather.) They had 148 strikeouts as an offense, although they’re far from the only team that has the scales tipped in that direction.

The Indians, White Sox, Orioles, Blue Jays, Rays, Yankees, Rangers and Astros all have punched out more than they’ve reached with base hits. Throw in the Twins, and it’s 9 of the 15 A.L. teams had more strikeouts than hits as of Sunday morning. The league as a whole actually has more strikeouts than hits so far this year, and so does the National League. I first became aware of this trend thanks to the smart work of baseball writer Ben Lindbergh and before that, Joe Sheehan.

In my mind, it becomes a problem if the Twins can’t score runs because they’re striking out too much. Right now they rank 13th in the American League in runs scored. If we account for the missed games by instead using runs scored per plate appearance, the Twins still are 10th out of 15 A.L. clubs. I’m good with a few strikeouts here and there. But the Twins’ bats are going to need to pick up in the runs department at some point.

4. Speaking of strikeouts, Ryan Pressly has arrived.

Pressly, who’s yet to be charged with an earned run this year, entered in a dicey spot in the 4th inning, and looked great. Phil Hughes put runners on first and third base with one out and Paul Molitor went to the bullpen.

Pressly jogged in and struck out Mallex Smith (curveball) and Adeiny Hechavarria (95 mph fastball) to end the threat and keep it a 2-2 game. He stayed in to pitch the next inning and got Denard Span looking (called strike, fastball), a flyout from C.J. Cron, and then he struck out Carlos Gomez – who looked like he had no chance – to put the exclamation point on Pressly’s fine outing.

A reliever is not going to do his job every time out, of course. So far Pressly has pitched 11 scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts and 3 walks. He’s earning a little more trust at the back end of the bullpen, I believe. Since he got to the Twins in 2013, Pressly’s basically always had the stuff. Now it’s about commanding it, throwing strikes on call, harnessing emotion and cutting down on home runs.

He’s done all of that so far, and the Twins ought to be happy with what Pressly has added to the relief corps.

5. Phil Hughes is back on the mound as a starter for the first time in 11 months.

Phil Hughes had two separate surgical procedures to try to get rid of the symptoms caused by Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. This year he competed for the starting rotation in spring training and was eliminated by default when an apparent oblique injury landed him on the 10-day disabled list to start the season.

Hughes, making his first start since May 21 last year, didn’t look great Sunday. He lasted 3 1/3 innings and gave up 2 earned runs on 5 hits, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts. The damage came on C.J. Cron’s towering home run, and the Twins got lucky when a runner hung himself up and got thrown out between third base and home plate rather than challenge Robbie Grossman’s throwing arm in the 1st inning.

Then Hughes got through the next two innings pretty quickly. By the time he got pulled, he’d thrown 70 pitches, and the best zip I saw on his fastball Sunday was 91 mph. Velocity may not be everything in pitching, but it’s definitely an important component.

As my colleague Patrick Reusse pointed out Sunday, Hughes is dealing with the same physical problem that knocked Matt Harvey’s once-epic fastball velocity down to 92 or 93 mph, and has him moving to the bullpen for the Mets. I agree with Reusse’s assertion that the issues in recent years for Hughes have been based on injury, not commitment.

