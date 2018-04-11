Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Rosario’s big hit, a big blown lead, Kepler saves the day for Twins

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twins looked like they’d cruise to a series win against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. And then in the 5th inning it all hit the fan at once. By the end of the day, the Twins sent Houston packing having taken 2 of 3 games on a dramatic home run from Max Kepler. As you’d expect, there was good news and bad news from Wednesday’s 9-8 walk-off win.

“It’s just how you draw it up, right? You give up a 7-run lead and then you homer,” manager Paul Molitor cracked.

“We’re talking strategy in the dugout [in the bottom of the 9th inning] and the next thing you know the game’s over,” he said.

This column presents 5 thoughts from Wednesday’s win.

1. Max Kepler hit two home runs, including the walk-off winner against Brad Peacock.

It’s Kepler’s second walk-off homer in his big league career, and who could forget the line-drive shot over the wall he used to beat the Boston Red Sox last year? He said that one was probably more dramatic than Wednesday’s shot to left field to walk off the Astros. But who’s comparing? The Twins will take the win and bank it.

His first blast capped an 8-run 4th inning for the Twins, when Kepler took Lance McCullers deep to right field on a knuckle curve. Eleven Twins hitters took a bat to the plate that inning and at that point it looked like the Twins and Kyle Gibson were really in control of things.

Then Minnesota was down to the last out in the 9th against Peacock. Kepler got a full-count slider to his liking and crushed it over the right field wall to send chilly Twins fans home happy.

“I wasn’t really expecting anything I was just trying to see the ball out of his hand and keep it simple,” Kepler said calmly, just minutes after his second blast made him the hero.

2. It wasn’t quite Michael Jordan’s Flu Game but Addison Reed deserves credit for his Strep Throat Game.

The Twins’ fireman reliever was unavailable during Tuesday’s game because he’d been diagnosed with strep throat and was getting fluid intravenously. I wasn’t there but it sounds unpleasant.

Wednesday he got to the park with more energy and proclaimed himself available to his manager, and Molitor took him up on it in a game that had become much closer than it should have been.

The Twins were up 8-5 and reliever Zach Duke loaded the bases with one out in the 7th inning. Molitor went to Reed. Reed responded by striking out off-balanced Marwin Gonzalez on a slider and then left the bags full of Astros when George Springer flew out to Eddie Rosario. Nine pitches, crisis averted.

Molitor talked to Reed between innings, presumably to get a gauge on how far Reed could go in the next inning. “We asked him right away, and I don’t even think he liked the fact that we asked him,” Molitor said. “You knew he was going back out.”

Reed needed just 10 more pitches to get through the 8th inning versus the middle of one of the best lineups in baseball – Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Josh Reddick.

3. Eddie Rosario announced his return to the lineup with a much better game.

On Monday the Twins’ left fielder had a bad day at the plate and in the outfield. He’s made you scratch your head a few times this year (like when he threw a ball from left field to center field in his haste to get it back into the infield). He’s also coming off a breakout season at the plate and could be one of the real keys to the Twins making noise this season.

Monday he missed a catch at the wall that I thought he could have hauled in. He also let a sinking liner bounce in front of him and get by him, although that one didn’t cost the Twins a run. He was on the bench Tuesday against lefty Dallas Keuchel, as was Kepler, as Molitor loaded the lineup with right-handed hitters.

Rosario chalked up his shortcomings Monday to the old standby: Sometimes, that’s baseball. Back in the lineup Wednesday, he raked a bases-clearing triple to put the Twins in front, 5-1.

4. Fernando Rodney and the Twins’ bullpen blew a big lead Wednesday.

The Twins, of course, should never have been in a situation where a walk-off homer was necessary. They were up 8-1 and Kyle Gibson looked fine heading into the 5th inning. Then Gibson ran into some trouble and was pulled after he allowed four consecutive hits to the middle of the Astros’ order.

Trevor Hildenberger came and couldn’t put out the fire. Gibson left the game with the bases loaded and all three runs scored on Hildenberger’s watch. According to MLB.com, Hildenberger has now inherited 7 runners this season – and all 7 have scored. That’s a bad sign for a guy who was among the Twins’ best relievers last year.

In the 9th inning, with the Twins still clinging to an 8-6 lead, Rodney came in and gave up a base hit to the leadoff hitter to welcome the tying run to the plate. Moments later the game was tied, after a failed double play turned into two runs rather than a game-ending ground ball.

You could pin that sequence on Brian Dozier for his throwing error, or on Rodney for not getting to the first-base bag quickly enough. You could go back and assign blame to Gibson for his inadequate outing. But when the bullpen coughs up 6 runs – including 3 charged to Gibson – I’d prefer to lay the blame at their feet.

5. Joe Mauer slapped a single to left field in the 1st inning for career hit No. 1,998.

I wrote about Mauer for my Wednesday morning column. I totally get it if you think ‘Whoop-dee-doo, 2,000 is just an arbitrary round number.’ I thought that for a stretch, too. But I’ve come around to the idea that round-number celebrations are meaningful and important in pro sports. If nothing else, it gives us a chance to pause and reflect on a great career – one of the greatest in franchise history.

Here’s an excerpt from the column:

There are 287 players in MLB history with more hits than Mauer. We can look at that one of two ways. On one hand, that’s a lot of people that can claim more hits than a pretty darn good hitter. If you’re a Mauer fan, though, you might consider all of the people in the history of the world who have dreamed of getting a hit in a big league game. Not very many succeed at that ambition, and far fewer can claim to have done it 2,000 times.

Now just 2 hits shy of two grand, Joe Mauer Appreciation Day is coming soon.

