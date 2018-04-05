Zulgad: Mitch Garver an unlikely hero as he becomes latest to joins Twins’ power parade

MINNEAPOLIS – Mitch Garver drew the assignment as the Twins’ catcher on Thursday afternoon for their home opener, despite having had a rough spring in which he had only six hits in 35 at-bats.

Garver’s troubles at the plate in Florida seemed to have followed him into the regular season. He was 0-for-6 on the season when he stepped into the batter’s box with the Twins and Seattle tied at 2-2 and no one on base with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Mariners reliever Dan Altavilla used a four-seam fastball and a slider to get ahead in the count 0-2 before coming back with another slider.

That proved to be a mistake.

Garver, hitting ninth in the lineup, turned on the pitch and sent it sailing 411 feet into the back of the left-field bleachers at Target Field. Garver’s first big-league home run – which came in his 53rd at-bat – put the Twins ahead in what turned into a 4-2 victory.

“I have had a few (home runs) in the minor leagues, but nothing compares to hitting a home run in the major leagues,” said Garver, who has taken over for Chris Gimenez as the backup to Jason Castro. “That’s got to be the best feeling in the world.”

Six games into the season, the Twins are getting used to the feeling of circling the bases. The game-time temperature at Target Field on Thursday was only 38 degrees — the third-coldest home opener in Twins’ history (33 in 1962, 35 in 2013) — but that didn’t stop the Twins’ power surge.

All four runs were the result of homers.

Starter Kyle Gibson gave up two runs in the top of the first inning, but the Twins tied the score with no outs in the bottom of the sixth when Miguel Sano blasted a knuckle-curve from M’s starter James Paxton into the left-field seats.

Garver’s homer an inning later put the Twins ahead and an inning after that Eddie Rosario, who had pinch-hit for left fielder Ryan Lamarre in the sixth, put the ball into the right-field stands to account for the final score.

That gave the Twins 12 homers on the season and was their third multi-homer game of the year. Minnesota entered the day fifth in the American League with nine homers, trailing Chicago (14), Los Angeles (11), the Yankees (11) and Toronto (10).

When asked if he expected to get this much power from his team, Twins manager Paul Molitor said: “Not particularly. I like to think that we’re going to compete with the long ball, but we’ve relied on it a little bit percentage wise in terms of runs scored. But that’s OK.

“Those things kind of go in cycles and today for us to score four and all home run related … we think we can do other things, too, two-out hits, and running the bases and those type of things. But, yeah, we’ve got a lot of guys that can hit it over. You can guestimate how many guys have a chance to hit 15 or more or whatever and the list gets pretty high.”

Last season, the Twins had six players who hit more than 15 home runs. This list included Brian Dozier (34), Sano (28), Rosario (27), Eduardo Escobar (21), Max Kepler (19) and Byron Buxton (16). The Twins’ 206 homers were the ninth most in the AL – their 815 runs ranked fourth – and their 106 homers after the All-Star break were fifth in the AL.

Sano’s homer on Thursday was his third of the season and the first by the Twins that wasn’t a solo shot. Paxton, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound lefthander, led Seattle with 12 victories last season and had a 2.98 ERA. He had given up no runs and two hits, while striking out seven, before Sano’s home run chased him with no outs in the sixth.

Although Paxton struck out Garver with a 2-2 cutter in the fifth, Garver was able to extend that at-bat to 10 pitches and helped to increase a pitch count that ended up at 98. Two innings later, Garver’s home run left him with a memory to last a lifetime. The Twins’ ninth-round pick in the 2013 draft also got the baseball back, trading a signed bat for the souvenir.

Despite Garver’s struggles in Fort Myers, Molitor downplayed concern about the catcher and whether he came close to not going north with the Twins.

“Not really,” Molitor said. “It was more just trying to get him to relax. I think he understood that there was some competition there, a chance to make an Opening Day roster for the first time. I think he’s made some adjustments offensively trying to pull the ball a little bit more, so I think it’s a combination of trying to make a good impression and trusting his new swing a little bit. The defense has been there and we know that he can hit.

“He’s got to gain a little bit more confidence. We’re trying to get him a little bit more aggressive. He’s got that passive approach where he takes that strike one a lot and he’s kind of hitting uphill. He did it all of his at-bats today, took that first pitch, but he’s going to have to start picking his spots to be a little bit more aggressive.”

If his final at-bat Thursday was any indication, Garver seems to be getting into the swing of things.