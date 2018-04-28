Zulgad: Twins’ latest debacle does nothing to stop fans from having a sinking feeling

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Twins are a mess.

Twenty-one games into a season in which they were expected to contend for the American League Central title, manager Paul Molitor’s club looks far more like the bottom-feeder it was in 2016 than the playoff team it became in 2017.

The Twins’ ineptitude of 2018 reached special heights on Friday night at Target Field upon their return from a road trip during which they dropped three in a row in Tampa Bay and then four consecutive in Yankee Stadium.

The defeats in the Bronx came as no surprise, given the Twins’ inability to win there. But Friday offered an opportunity against a pathetic Reds club that entered with the worst record (5-20) in the big leagues.

This was the definition of a get-well game.

Instead, the Twins were routed, 15-9, by Cincinnati and managed to send an already sparse Friday night gathering (announced at 25,002) scurrying for the exits long before the final pitch of this 4-hour eyesore was thrown.

The Twins’ losing streak now stands at eight, or four more games than they lost at any point in 2017.

Phil Hughes, whose major league career appears to be hanging by a thread, got the start for Minnesota and gave up a 384-foot home run to the second batter he faced, Jose Peraza. The Twins then sent nine to the plate in the bottom of the first, getting a two-run homer from slumping Logan Morrison, and put up five against overmatched Reds righthander Luis Castillo.

That should have been enough for Hughes but it wasn’t.

Cincinnati got two more off Hughes in the top of the third before the Twins increased their lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the inning. The Reds chased Hughes with two outs in the fourth – trailing by three — and then proceeded to knock out the Twins all together by sending 12 hitters to the plate in a disastrous six-run fifth inning that looked like a display of baseball lifted from the Twins’ miserable 103-loss season of two years ago.

First of all, let me offer up an apology for insisting on the “Mackey & Judd” show that this Twins bullpen was good. The effort from Minnesota’s relievers on Friday, and many other days so far, could not be described as sufficient in any way.

Recently recalled Tyler Duffey relieved Hughes with two outs in the fourth and got Peraza to ground to Miguel Sano to end the inning. Duffey returned in the fifth and did not get a single batter out, giving up five runs and four hits.

Ryan Pressly went two-thirds, giving up a run and two hits before Taylor Rogers entered and surrendered three hits in one-third of an inning as he got the final out of the inning that put the Reds in front, 10-8.

“With every day that passes the test gets a little larger, there’s no question about that,” Molitor said. “Yeah, it was nice to see the (Twins’) offense respond the way it did. … When they put together the six-run inning it just happened so fast. Duff goes out there and before you know it, in a limited amount of pitches, they did a lot of damage. We couldn’t slow them down, we ended up giving up 20 hits on the night. None of them are easy but this one hurts, especially the fact that we got off to a good start and had a little bit of a lead to work with.”

This embarrassment completed quite a week for Minnesota sports. Seven days earlier, the Wild had come out in a must-win playoff game at Winnipeg and surrendered four goals in the opening period in what amounted to one of the most non-competitive efforts put forth by a group that had every reason to be competitive.

On Monday, the Timberwolves, fresh off a Game 3 victory over the high-flying Houston Rockets in their first-round series, gave up a nearly historic 50 points in the third quarter in getting run off their home floor at Target Center.

But at least the Jets and Rockets are good teams that embarrassed the Wild and Wolves. The Reds fired manager Bryan Price and pitching coach Mack Jenkins after a 3-15 start and have now won three of five under journeyman manager Jim Riggleman. Their season is pretty much over.

The Twins’ problems, meanwhile, go beyond the bullpen and a starting staff that remains without Ervin Santana.

Five players in Molitor’s lineup on Friday entered hitting .216 or below, including Eddie Rosario (.216), Miuguel Sano (.213), Morrison (.113), Robbie Grossman (.171) and Jason Castro (.146). The Twins’ 14-hit attack on Friday included two hits from Rosario, including a meaningless ninth inning homer; two hits and three RBIs from Morrison; and three hits from Grossman.

But that didn’t prove to be nearly enough to end a slide that has dropped the Twins to 8-13 in a brutal AL Central that features only one team (the 14-10 Cleveland Indians) above .500.

The Twins have two more games against these Reds to begin to turn things around, beginning with Jake Odorizzi’s start on Saturday. Odorizzi was acquired from the Rays just before spring training as part of a plan to strengthen the rotation and get the Twins back into the postseason.

Optimism surrounding this ballclub was high at the time. After the Twins’ latest debacle on Friday, there is a good reason that is no longer the case.