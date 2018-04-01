Zulgad: Twins look silly for taking offense after bunt by Orioles catcher

There was one out in the bottom of the ninth inning of the Twins’ 7-0 victory over Baltimore on Sunday afternoon when catcher Chance Sisco stepped in to hit against Twins starter Jose Berrios.

Sisco saw that the Twins were shifting him to the right — Miguel Sano was the only player on the left side of second base — and dropped a bunt that rolled toward the vacated third base position. It was the Orioles’ second hit of the game against Berrios.

The outrage was nearly immediate. The Twins radio broadcast said that Twins manager Paul Molitor, a rather mellow fellow, was staring into the Baltimore dugout.

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier later told reporters: “Obviously we’re not a fan of it. He’s a young kid. I could very easily have said something about it (to Sisco) at second base but they have tremendous veteran leadership over there. I’m sure they’ll address that. It’s all about learning. You learn up here.”

Then there was this from Berrios.

Jose Berrios on Chance Sisco's bunt in the ninth: “I don’t care if he’s bunting. I just know it’s not good for baseball in that situation. That’s it.” — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 1, 2018

What am I missing here?

Hockey used to have the dumbest list of unwritten rules – or The Code as it was called – but that torch has been passed to baseball. The sport that now embraces analytics and many new ways of thinking still has a made up list of rules that call for revenge if they are broken.

The bunt by the 23-year-old Sisco is the perfect example of this. The Twins actually felt they had the right to be offended because, up by seven runs and having gone into a shift, Sisco had the audacity to bunt on them rather than swing away and conveniently hit into their shift as Berrios pursued a complete-game, one-hitter.

And now, because he did this, Sisco is going to get a talking to from veterans on the Orioles and maybe a fastball thrown toward him when the O’s visit Target Field in early July.

This isn’t just silly, it’s stupid.

Did anyone bring up the fact that Twins center fielder Byron Buxton stole second base in the top of the fifth inning with his team up by six runs? What on earth was Buxton thinking by running with his team comfortably ahead?

Oh, that’s right. He was thinking it might be a good idea to add some more runs, even if Berrios was in the process of pitching a complete game, three-hitter.

But when Sisco decided that maybe he could get his second hit of the game by bunting, well, that was somehow going too far. A line had been crossed! That, of course, is nonsense.

Maybe it’s the veterans on the Twins, and not Sisco, who need to be pulled aside for a chat.