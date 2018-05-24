Aaron Slegers dominating in Triple-A as he awaits next big league call-up

Aaron Slegers is quietly putting together a great season in Rochester.

This year, Slegers’ 1.97 ERA, 3.1% walk rate, 0.934 WHIP and 50.1 IP all rank second in the International League among qualified pitchers. The 6-foot-10 righty is putting up his second consecutive strong season for the Red Wings, after posting a 3.40 ERA in 148.1 innings last season, earning two call-ups to the Twins along the way.

Despite his towering frame, Slegers isn’t really a strikeout pitcher. His fastball tops out in the low-90s, and his 19.2% strikeout rate at Triple-A last year and 15.2% rate this season aren’t eye-popping. Instead, he relies on strong fastball command and a three-pitch mix—fastball, slider, changeup—to keep hitters off balance and induce weak contact.

“More so than velo, I think I get guys out by moving the fastball around and making guys uncomfortable through locating the fastball around the strike zone,” he said.

Rochester pitching coach Stu Cliburn echoed Slegers’ comments on fastball command, and believes late movement is a key to his success.

“He works both sides of the plate well,” he said. “I think he works the bottom of the zone to the top of the zone well with his fastball. He’s 89-91 with his fastball, but he gets swings and misses in the zone, and that means he’s got some movement going on around the plate.”

Slegers biggest strength, outside of command and control, is working deep in games. He’s gone at least six innings in every start this season, despite never throwing 100 pitches in a game. He’s able to do that in part by getting a lot of groundballs—his career average is around 47%–and giving up very few free passes. He’s a prototypical innings eater who forces the hitter to put the ball in play early in the count.

“I’m going deep into games, which is what I pride myself on,” he said. “Getting hitters out in a relatively quick manner, not throwing too many pitches so I can go deep in the game and take some pressure off the bullpen.”

Slegers was able to do just that in his MLB debut against Cleveland last August. In the second game of a double-header, he gave the Twins 6.1 innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits and two walks in a 4-2 Minnesota win. It was just one start, of course, but it was Slegers at his best: Getting weak contact and quick outs, often via groundballs. His value that day didn’t just come from his start, but by providing length for a team that had an overworked bullpen after a short start from Kyle Gibson in the first game of the twin bill.

That start, along with three appearances in September, got Slegers’ feet wet in the big leagues. This season, he was called up for one day to serve as a potential long reliever in New York, but didn’t get into the game.

Everything plays off the fastball for Slegers, but continuing to improve his off-speed pitches is critical to his development moving forward. Because he doesn’t have overpowering stuff, he needs to keep hitters off-balance by effectively throwing his slider and changeup in any count.

“Offspeed command,” Slegers said about what he’s working on in Triple-A. “Late in counts as well as early in counts. Putting guys away with it and being unpredictable.”

Cliburn and Rochester manager Joel Skinner both said Slegers’ slider is a strong pitch that’s showing good depth. Continuing to develop the changeup, according to Cliburn, is a big priority.

“His main pitch he’s focusing on is improving the changeup,” he said. “To give him three pitches he can go to anytime, when he gets to the MLB level.”

Part of what makes Slegers intriguing is his height. At 6-foot-10, he changes the eye level of the hitter. A 90 MPH fastball may look more like 93 or 94 because of how quickly the ball gets on them. Slegers knows that’s an important part of his approach, and helps create deception.

“Hitters will tell me that it’s a much different look,” he said. “Throwing from a far-out angle towards third base, and the height, it’s a much different look for them, and with the extension it feels like it’s on them.”

With Trevor May and Ervin Santana nearing a return, and prospects Stephen Gonsalves and Zack Littell pitching well in Triple-A, Slegers serves as valuable starting pitch depth right now for the Twins. If he’s not called up in a starting role, he could be used as a long-man, a role Minnesota’s struggled to fill this season. With an ERA under two and a track record of consistency, he continues to make his case for a spot on the 25-man roster.

“It really motivates you to get better,” he said. “That phone call could come any day.”