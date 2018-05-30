Bad news Twins: Byron Buxton placed on DL; Ervin Santana shut down

The Twins placed struggling center fielder Byron Buxton back on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday because of a fracture in the big toe on his left foot and recalled righthanded pitcher Aaron Slegers from Triple-A Rochester.

Buxton has been a mess at the plate this season, hitting .156 (14-for-90) in 28 games with four doubles, four runs batted in and five stolen bases, and has been trying to play through the pain of a broken big toe in recent weeks. Buxton was injured in mid-April while rehabbing in a Single-A game with Fort Myers after being placed on the DL because of an issue with migraine headaches.

He returned to the Twins on May 10 but has gone 6-for-47. It’s expected that Max Kepler and Ryan LaMarre will replaced Buxton in center field.

“He’s swinging off his heel rather than the ball of his feet, Twins manager Paul Molitor told reporters. “We’re going to give him a little break to allow the toe to heal.”

Slegers was 5-2 with a 3.27 earned-run average in nine starts this season, walking eight and striking out 31. Slegers, the 2017 Twins minor league Pitcher of the year, was recalled by the big-league club earlier this season but did not pitch in a game.

The Buxton move wasn’t the only news that came out before the Twins’ game Wednesday night in Kansas City. It also was reported that the team was ending pitcher Ervin Santana’s rehab and sending him back to doctors to have the surgically repaired finger on his right (pitching) hand checked.

The veteran starter underwent surgery early in February to remove a built-up calcium deposit. He has appeared in two minor-league games so far, giving up three runs in 5.2 innings and has yet to hit 90 miles per hour on the radar gun.

Molitor said Santana, who originally was expected to return in May when he underwent surgery, has been dealing with swelling in the finger.