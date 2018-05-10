LISTEN NOW

Byron Buxton is back from the DL in time for series with the Angels

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore May 10, 2018 4:12 pm
Oct 1, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (center) receives congratulations from left fielder Eddie Rosario (right) after scoring during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Twins centerfielder Byron Buxton is back on the 25-man roster without a second rehab stint.

Buxton originally went on the 10-day DL for migraine symptoms, and then fouled a ball off his big toe while on a rehab assignment in Florida. That impact fractured his toe, which is what has kept him out of the lineup recently.

Buxton has tested his ability to run and do other baseball activities with a hairline fracture on his toe. And whether or not its fully healed, he’s now ready to return to the Twins’ lineup for the first time since April 10.

That’s good news for Minnesota ahead of a low-key important series against the Angels in Anaheim.

To make room for Buxton on the 25-man roster the Twins have optioned Ryan LaMarre to Triple-A Rochester.

It’s interesting that the Twins decided this time around to activate Buxton without a rehab assignment. On one hand, they could really use his glove and speed and arm in centerfield, assuming he’s playing at or close ot full capacity. On the other hand, it’s been a month since he’s faced Major League pitching and even before the migraines and broken-toe detour he was hitting .195/.233/.244.

