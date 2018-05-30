False alarm: Indians apparently won’t lose star Jose Ramirez after ‘unsubstantiated report’ about a drug suspension

The Indians have to be breating a sigh of relief. It appears that there was no basis in fact for a published rumor that star third baseman Jose Ramirez was about to land an 80-game ban for performance enhancing drugs.

The recent report out of the Dominican Republic that Ramirez would soon land a drug suspension caused a stir among Indians fans — albeit briefly.

Ramirez reportedly met with team president Chris Antonetti and manager Terry Francona before yesterday’s game to communicate that there was no truth to the story. And according to multiple reports, the Indians received confirmation from MLB that Ramirez was not in line for a suspension.

Here’s what Antonetti told reporters after the incident, according to MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian:

“We talked to Jose,” Antonetti said. “He said, ‘I have no idea what they’re talking about. I’ve worked really hard to try and become the player that I am, and there’s nothing to it.’ We believed Jose when he told us that. And it was helpful to get the additional confirmation from Major League Baseball.”

Antonetti also told reporters that it was an “unsubstantiated report.”

That’s good news for the Indians. It’s good news for Ramirez. It’s good news for baseball.

If you want to think about it like this: it’s probably bad news for the Twins. Cleveland’s star is off to another great start to the season, mashing .296/.389/.616 with 16 homers so far this year. The Indians (28-25) currently hold a 4 1/2-game lead over the Twins and Tigers in the American League Central.