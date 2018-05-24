FanGraphs published its list of top-30 Twins prospects, headlined by Royce Lewis, Nick Gordon

The FanGraphs team has published its list of top-30 Twins prospects, and it’s led by a few names you’re probably already excited about.

Royce Lewis headlines the group of top prospects, assembled by Kiley McDaniel, and with scouting info from “industry sources” and FanGraphs’ Eric Longenhagen.

By now you know Royce Lewis. You’ll also find Nick Gordon’s name right up at the top of the list, one spot behind Lewis. Gordon recently was promoted to Triple-A Rochester after tearing up the Southern League offensively for Double-A Chattanooga.

The list is comprehensive and runs 30 names deep, with scouting reports, future grades, and estimated time of arrival to the big leagues for every player.

For example, Jake Cave, who was optioned back to the minors on Thursday to make room for Miguel Sano, rates No. 19 on FanGraphs’ list. His ETA is, of course, 2018, and interestingly, he rates several spots higher than fellow outfield prospect Zack Granite, despite earning the same 40 grade (future value).

You’ve heard of everyone in the top-5 (Lewis, Gordon, Alex Kirilloff, Fernando Romero and Stephen Gonsalves). But while the next 5 are probably lesser known, there’s plenty of intrigue among that group as well.

6 – Travis Blankenhorn

7 – Wander Javier

8 – Brusdar Graterol

9 – Mitch Garver

10 – Brent Rooker

That’s a pretty interesting group, to me. Garver’s already in the Majors as the Twins’ starting catcher. Rooker is a power hitter worth keeping an eye on — he won the triple crown in the SEC the year the Twins drafted him, and his 2017 season in the minors was impressive. He’s moved up a level and as a hitter he’s not yet impressing in Double-A, but he’s one to watch for sure.

Graterol might be the most exciting pitching prospect in the organization — depending on your definition of excitement. On one hand, he’s still pitching in Cedar Rapids, while Romero is already in Minnesota’s rotation and Gonsalves is knocking on the door. But Graterol gets glowing reports and if he reaches his max potential he could be special. He’s got a ways to go to get there, and FanGraphs pegs his ETA in the big leagues as 2023. In other words, be patient.

Blankernhorn’s hitting for power in Fort Myers, and he’s still just 21 years old, even though it seems like he’s been around for a long time. (The Twins drafted him in the third round in 2015 out of high school.)

And Javier, who is out for the year after shoulder surgery, would get a lot more noise if he wasn’t in the same organization as Jorge Polanco, Nick Gordon and Royce Lewis. We’ll have to be pretty patient with him, too, but if you want an indication of what the Twins think of him: they signed him for $4 million in 2015, which is more than Minnesota gave Miguel Sano just 3 years earlier.

Here’s what FanGraphs said about Javier:

… As an amateur, Javier flashed above average speed, raw power, and arm strength with the ability to stick at short and the loose athletic actions to project as an above-average regular. He could play out of control at times and needed to become more selective at the plate, which is still a concern at this point. He’s only played 50 official professional games and is out for all of 2018 after getting left shoulder surgery recently while still in extended spring training. In 2019, he’ll be a 20-year-old with a very short pro track record who will likely get a shot to play at Low-A and receive some much-needed reps.

For more on each individual player, plus the complete list of the top-30, read the full post at FanGraphs.