Former Twins reliever J.T. Chargois is helping Dodgers ‘pen, gets a win in comeback

The Twins let hard-throwing reliever J.T. Chargois go for nothing this spring training. Now, he’s cleaning up in the Dodgers’ bullpen.

The Twins were clearing a spot on the 40-man roster this spring when they put Chargois on waivers. The Dodgers, one of the final teams to get a say, put in a claim and Chargois and his big fastball were headed west. (Chargois was claimed just a few days before the Twins announced the signing of Logan Morrison.)

On Wednesday, Chargois pitched in relief in a crucial game for the Dodgers — inasmuch as a single game can be crucial in early May. The Diamondbacks have sprinted out to a big league in the N.L. West, which means that either the Dodgers are going to come surging back and overtake the lead, or they’re going to have to go to battle for one of two N.L. Wild Card spots.

Anyway, the Dodgers trailed 2-1 entering the 7th inning, when Chargois, A.K.A. ‘Shaggy,’ took the mound. He mowed ’em down with 3 ground balls in the inning, including a groundout from all-world first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. The outing lowered Chargois’ ERA to 1.46. The Dodgers helped out the former Twins with 4 runs in the top of the 8th, making Chargois the pitcher of record.

In 12 1/3 innings in Dodger Blue, he has the 1.46 ERA to brag about, along with 16 strikeouts and 6 walks.

The Twins, meanwhile, entered Thursday with the second-worst bullpen ERA in the American League, at 5.93. Then the group served up another walk-off, which has become a concerning trend in the season’s first month.

Some insiders expected Chargois to be a significant part of Minnesota’s bullpen last year. Instead, he spent most of the year injured in the minors, and didn’t make a meaningful contribution.