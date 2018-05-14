Frank Quilici, former Twins player, manager and broadcaster, passes away at 79

Former Twins player, manager and broadcaster Frank Quilici died Monday at the age of 79 following a lengthy illness.

“The Minnesota Twins today mourn the passing of Frank Quilici,” the club said in a statement issued Monday evening. “Frank not only exemplified professionalism as a player, coach, manager and broadcaster for the Twins, he also served as a community leader in the Twin Cities working to make sure youth had recreational opportunities and contributed to many other charitable causes. The club, like many of his friends throughout the game, is thinking of the Quilici family during this difficult time.”

Signed by Minnesota as an amateur free agent before the 1961 season, Quilici spent his entire baseball career in the Twins’ organization.

A second baseman, Quilici made his major league debut in 1965 and appeared in 405 games for the Twins over five seasons (1965, 1967-70). He was then hired by the Twins as a coach under manager Bill Rigney in 1971 before taking over the managerial duties for the final 84 games of 1972. Quilici went 280-287 in parts of four seasons as the Twins’ manager and joined the club’s radio broadcast crew working alongside Herb Carneal in 1976 and ’77. He returned for a second stint in the booth from 1980 to 1982.

Quilici , a Chicago native who turned 79 last Friday, was honored with the Kirby Puckett Award for Alumni Community Service in 2013 for his passion in promoting organ donorship among being involved in a number of other charitable causes. He was a former member of the board of directors of the Twins Community Fund and former President of the Minneapolis Parks Foundation.