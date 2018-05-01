‘A golden arm’: Rochester’s coaches, players rave about Fernando Romero

PAWTUCKET—As Fernando Romero readies to make his major league debut Wednesday, his coaches and teammates at Triple-A Rochester spoke highly Monday of the young right-hander.

The 23-year-old arrives in the big leagues as perhaps the best starting pitching prospect in the organization, and ranks as the No. 68 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. Romero’s risen steadily in prospect rankings on the strength of a fastball that touches the upper-90s, hard slider, and changeup.

“He’s been blessed with a golden arm,” said his Triple-A pitching coach, Stu Cliburn.

Since coming back from Tommy John surgery that wiped out his 2015 season, Romero’s put up strong numbers as he’s worked his way quickly through the Twins’ system. After posting a 1.89 ERA in 90.1 innings at Cedar Rapids and Fort Myers 2016, he had a 3.53 ERA, 22% strikeout rate, and 8.3% walk rate in his age-22 season at Double-A Chattanooga last year. In 21 innings with Rochester this season, he has a 2.57 ERA, 23% strikeout rate, and 11.5% walk rate.

In addition to the strikeouts, part of what makes Romero intriguing is his ability to get a high number of ground balls, and keep the ball in the ballpark. He’s consistently had ground ball rates in the mid-50s—a good number for a starter—and has surrendered just seven home runs in 324.1 career innings.

Major league stuff

There’s little question Romero has the stuff to succeed in the big leagues, according to those who’ve worked closely with him.

“The fastball sits at 94 (MPH), he can get it up in the 97 range,” said Cliburn. “He’s got a good slider that’s hard, and has some depth to it. He impressed in spring training this year. We’re awfully excited about him and his future.”

Rochester catcher Bobby Wilson, who’s spent parts of eight seasons in the big leagues, echoed Cliburn’s sentiments.

“He has very good stuff,” said Wilson. “He has the ability with all pitches—fastball, change, slider—to be plus pitches in the big leagues. He definitely has the stuff to pitch there.”

Cliburn believes a big key to Romero being successful is commanding his fastball, and specifically, being able to come inside with it consistently. Big league hitters, of course, aren’t intimidated by a mid-90s fastball, and hitting his spots with it will be critical as he jumps to the next level.

“What I like about this guy is he has trust in that fastball,” he said. “Everything works off the fastball, and he definitely has that. He loves to pitch inside, believes he can pitch inside. He wants to get in there on the hands and break some bats. He trusts that inside fastball.”

Developing the changeup

Romero’s seen a lot of success with his fastball and slider, but will likely need a third pitch to be successful as a starter in the big leagues. His changeup has improved as he’s progressed through the system, though it’s far from a finished product. The Twins have placed an emphasis on Romero continuing to work on that pitch.

“Changeup development’s been a big focus for him, and continuing to see strides in that regard” said Twins Director of Minor League Operations, Jeremy Zoll. “I think that’s kind of the finishing piece for him. The sinker-slider combo’s been really strong, and I’m excited to see him get to do his thing moving forward.”

In Romero’s last outing in Triple-A, he threw 12 changeups, 11 for strikes, according to Cliburn. He currently sits in the 89/90 range with the changeup, with the goal being to shave a couple of miles per hour off it to better differentiate it from the mid-90s fastball.

“That’s a pitch that’s still a work in progress, and he knows that” said Cliburn. “Anytime you have guys that are hard throwers, the last piece of the puzzle is the change, especially for starters, to get that third pitch. At times it’s still a little firm. We can still keep working on the grip, see if he can get a couple miles off it. It’s a pitch that he’s going to have to have for the next level.”

Learning how to pitch

At 23, Romero is still very young, and like all young pitchers, he’s still learning how to attack hitters and make adjustments. That’s something he’ll have to do on the fly in the Majors, without much experience facing Triple-A lineups that are often filled with hitters that have big league experience.

“Physically, he’s got all the attributes,” said Rochester manager Joel Skinner. “It’s a process of honing your craft. He’s working on things. But he’s in a good place right now.”

Wilson noted that the game speeds up at the big league level, and Romero’s not going to be able to blow fastballs by hitters the way he sometimes can in Triple-A.

“Big league guys can handle that,” Wilson said of mid-90s velocity. “So being able to pitch and understand how to get guys out, understanding scouting reports, there’s definitely going to be a curve to understanding that. That comes along with experience. It’s just going to that mental thing of putting it all together.”

Romero has drawn comparisons to Jose Berrios, who also rose quickly through the Minors on the strength of a mid-90s fastball and plus breaking ball. Berrios made his debut in his age-22 season and struggled in his first go-around in the big leagues, before putting together a strong second season in 2017.

Berrios has drawn praise for his work ethic and makeup, which surely helped him bounce back after a difficult debut season. Cliburn said he sees those same attributes in Romero.

“He reminds me of Berrios a little bit,” said Cliburn. “They have trust in their ability. Good mound presence. They have some maturity beyond their age, good in the clubhouse. All that comes into play.”