Hamstring healing, Miguel Sano rehab stint appears ‘imminent’ for Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Twins’ third baseman Miguel Sano is drawing nearer to a rehab assignment, as he hit, ran the bases and took ground balls on the field before Friday’s game.

Manager Paul Molitor was there for everything but the infield work, and he said that a rehab assignment is “imminent” for Sano.

“I thought he looked significantly better … Better effort, which means less pain. I think we’re going to have to have a conversation [Friday] about if we feel he’s ready to go start a rehab [assignment]. If not, I think it’s imminent, and I think that’s encouraging,” Molitor said.

“The running, I didn’t see him holding back too much, which was good to see.”

Sano has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 1 (retroactive to April 28), when he strained his left hamstring. At the time of the injury there was some hope that he wouldn’t need even a DL stint before he could rejoin the everyday lineup.

That was 3 weeks ago, and Sano has needed a great deal of time to get back close to 100% healthy. Sano went through some extensive base running exercises pregame Friday, and the first and only noticeable sign of holding back came when Sano was asked to sprint from home to third base toward the end of the day’s drills. Otherwise, he handled everything cleanly.

The stand-up triple is not a significant part of Sano’s game, so from a running (and hitting) perspective, the big third baseman ought to be ready to head to the minor leagues on rehab.