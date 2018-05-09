Here’s a reason to make your pitch to watch Twins-Angels matchup on Sunday

The forecast for the Twin Cities on Sunday calls for warming temperatures, reaching a high of 72 degrees, and partly cloudy skies. In other words, a nice day to get outside.

But if you’re a Twins fan you might want to start thinking up excuses for why you’re going to have to spend the late afternoon sitting on the couch and watching television. After all, we don’t get pitching match-ups like this too often.

The Los Angeles Angels have been keeping Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani on a once-a-week pitching schedule, and according to the Star Tribune, they have informed the Twins he will start Sunday (3:07 p.m. first pitch) in Anaheim. The Twins’ scheduled starter for that day is rookie righthander Fernando Romero, who has displayed electric stuff in winning his first two big-league outings and hasn’t given up a run.

All 30 big-league teams expressed interest in Ohtani when he made himself available last winter, but the process proved to be a unique one because it was more about a fit for the player than it was about money. The Twins were very interested in landing Ohtani but they did not make the list of seven finalists that included the Dodgers, Giants, Rangers, Mariners, Cubs, Padres and Angels.

The Angels paid a $20-million posting fee to the Nippon-Ham Fighters, who had been Ohtani’s Japanese League team, and were expected to pay Ohtani a $2.315-million signing bonus that came from their international bonus pool, according to the Los Angeles Times. Ohtani is guaranteed a salary of no more than the major league minimum of $545,000 for the next three years.