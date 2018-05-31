Injury update notebook: It seems like the Twins just can’t have nice things

MINNEAPOLIS — Maybe the 2018 Minnesota Twins just can’t have nice things.

Thursday marked the start of an 11-game home stand with some division games that could have been an opportunity for a clean slate and a chance to move forward into a new calendar month.

Instead, the Twins got more of what they’ve grown used to hearing: Bad news on the injury front.

–Ervin Santana was scratched from his rehab stint and he’ll see a hand specialist to follow up after his surgery.

The word is that Santana experienced swelling in his middle finger, which caused him problems, and it’s pushed back his timetable. The original estimates at the time of his late-offseason surgery were that he’d be on a Major League mound in late April or early May. Friday is June 1 and there’s no sign that Santana is close to returning.

–Joe Mauer had a bad day in the field, and his return has been pushed back.

Some thought Mauer could be ready to go as early as Thursday, but that’s not happening now. Mauer took batting practice and fielded groundballs before the game, and listening to him describe how it felt, it sure sounds like a setback. Mauer said that he’d been feeling better and better as he worked at Target Field with the team on a roadtrip, with an early return firmly in the plans. But the concussion symptoms began to return while fielding grounders and he had to back it off, Mauer said, which was “disappointing.”

The unfortunate thing about concussions is that they’re an invisible injury, and there’s no set timetable for when Mauer should or will be feeling better. He said that he’ll take in the game from the dugout Thursday to see how he reacts physically to a game-day environment. If tomorrow is a better day, perhaps a return to the lineup could still be right around the corner. If tomorrow is another bad day, well, the Twins and Mauer will cross that bridge when they get there.

–Byron Buxton is back on the disabled list with a broken toe.

He tried to play through it and it just wasn’t working. He was in pain every game, and CBO Derek Falvey called him a “warrior” for trying to gut it out. But Buxton also wasn’t hitting much of anything at the plate, and he entered a recent game in a base stealing situation and didn’t take the bag.

Buxton had further tests to check on the fracture, which he said has not gotten worse but remains broken. He’ll be re-evaluated in 4 or 5 days to see if things get better.

Additional notes:

–Tyler Duffey is back with the Twins. He was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to replace Aaron Slegers on the 25-man roster. Slegers did his job soaking up innings Wednesday, and the Twins almost came all the way back to win in an epic comeback attempt. But Slegers threw a lot of pitches and after serving as great rotation insurance, he’s headed back to the minors in favor of a fresher arm in Duffey.

–Trevor May is currently working his way back from Tommy John surgery and is eligble to be activated from the 60-day disabled list. Falvey said that May is still working on regaining his control and velocity and the Twins will re-evaluate his progress as his rehab stint continues.

–Jorge Polanco is working in extended spring with minor league infield coordinator Sam Perlozzo. Falvey said that Polanco is “wreaking havoc” on the pitchers in extended spring training, which, if you’re looking for a silver lining on the Twins medical/suspended updates, is about as good as it gets these days.

Assuming no more weather postponements, Polanco would be eligible to return to the lineup July 6.