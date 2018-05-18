Joe Mauer removed from game because of neck tightness

MINNEAPOLIS — Twins first baseman Joe Mauer left Friday night’s game against Milwaukee because of neck tightness and is listed as day-to-day, according to the team.

Mauer, hitting first in the Twins’ lineup, grounded to second and first in his first two at-bats before being removed for pinch-hitter Logan Morrison in the botth of the fifth inning with the Twins trailing the Brewers, 5-0, at Target Field.

Morrison struck out swinging and then replaced Mauer at first base.

Mauer was hitting .287/.360/.409 with one home and 11 runs batted in in 37 games entering Friday.