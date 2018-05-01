John Curtiss sent back to Rochester to make room for the 20th Twins pitcher of the season

MINNEAPOLIS — John Curtiss was partly responsible for a 3-run 10th inning in which the Blue Jays rallied to take the lead and win Tuesday against the inconsolable Minnesota Twins. After the game he was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to make room on the 25-man roster for another pitcher.

It’s become a familiar story for the Twins. Just barely a month into the season, the Twins have already used 19 different arms to pitch in games. Tomorrow’s starter, Fernando Romero, will be No. 20.

Romero is scheduled to make his MLB debut Wednesday against Marcus Stroman.

Curtiss allowed a leadoff double in the 10th inning and in the course of the inning, two runs scored on wild pitches, and the Twins hurt themselves with a misplay at shortstop by backup infielder Gregorio Petit.

“We’re kind of getting what we deserve in some ways,” manager Paul Molitor said after the game. “We’re not finding ways to play clean baseball. And it’s been biting us big time.”