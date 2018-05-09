Just for fun: Which Twins player would be best suited to hit and pitch?

The Twins are scheduled to face Angels’ rookie pitcher Shohei Ohtani on Sunday, and they could have their hands full. During the rest of the weekend series the Twins could face Angels’ rookie DH Shohei Ohtani and, again, they might have their hands full.

Ohtani made the first part of the MLB offseason one of the most intriguing in recent memory. The mystery man eventually chose the Halos — after the Twins had expressed interest and considered the two-way star from Japan a top priority.

Ohtani was fascinating for a number of reasons, chief among them is the fact that basically nobody thrives on the mound and in the batter’s box. Even Madison Bumgarner has his limitations.

You’d be forgiven if you rolled your eyes when publications began dubbing Ohtani the “Babe Ruth of Japan.” Pretty lofty standards for a guy who’d yet to face Major League pitching or MLB hitters.

But Ohtani has been pretty great since his Angels debut. And he’s sparked all kinds of interest around a pretty good Angels team. We ran into a fun one on Twitter this Wednesday afternoon.

Kris Atteberry of Twins Radio Network put out a poll asking the simple question. Which Twins player would make the best (hypothetical) two-way player? The options he provided were Joe Mauer, Byron Buxton, J.O. Berrios and Eduardo Escobar.

In advance of @twins series vs @Angels @TwinsRadio asked Twins players who they would pick as their best two-way player to both pitch & hit…who would you pick? — Kris Atteberry (@tteberry) May 9, 2018

I’ve got a slightly different list, and I’ll admit that I didn’t spend hours researching the topic. No deep-dive analytics here.

I’m going to remove Eduardo Escobar, even though he’s a fine candidate. He’s crushing it at the plate this year for the Twins, and he’s proven doubly valuable for becoming the crisis fill-in at shortstop and more recently the third baseman after the Twins lost 80 games of Jorge Polanco and who-knows-how-many games of Miguel Sano. Escobar has also filled in on the mound, but it isn’t like it was a really serious venture. He was a mop-up guy when the Twins wanted to save some bullets from their relievers.

I also have to admit a bit of a bias here. It seems to me that it’d be easier for a position player/hitter to make the transition to the mound, rather than the other way around. J.O. Berrios was a top shortstop coming up through the ranks in Puerto Rico. As soon as the Twins used a supplementary first-round draft pick to get him in the 2012 draft (the Buxton draft), then he was a pitcher and has never looked back. I’d say that’s working out pretty well for him. I just wonder how difficult it would be to add hitting back into the equation after years away from that side of the game. Great athlete, superior dedication as far as I can tell. Berrios would just have a taller mountain to climb than guys trying to go the other way, in my opinion.

If Aaron Hicks was still in Minnesota he’d be the fairly easy choice. He’s already made it as a hitter and outfielder, and the reports on him as a high school draft prospect had him throwing a fastball in the mid-to-upper-90’s. So it seems like he could handle the challenge better than most. Likewise, if the Twins used their first overall draft choice last year on Hunter Greene or Brendan McKay instead of Royce Lewis, this question might take a different turn.

As it is, I’m going to give you three guys that I’d like to see try. I don’t think any would succeed, necessarily. Ohtani’s early accomplishments are truly rare and special. I’m just saying I’d like to see them try.

3) Miguel Sano: Maybe the strongest throwing arm among infielders on the Twins right now. He’s not in the Best Shape of His Life, but he does have some sneaky athleticism for a guy of his significant stature. Slim down 40 pounds for the pitching duties and that athleticism should get even better. But if not, Bartolo Colon taught us last summer that watching that kind of athlete can be an interesting ride, even when the results aren’t particularly great.

2) Byron Buxton: I don’t know what the secondary stuff would be like but he’s probably got the strongest position-player arm in the organization. Accurate, too. Plus his incredible athleticism is on display every day in centerfield.

1) Joe Mauer: We forget it sometimes because he’s hidden at first base, but Joe Mauer has a great arm. That same arm (and athleticism) got him a college scholarship offer to play football at Florida State. The Twins drafted him first overall out of high school and he signed and turned pro. If the whole baseball thing hadn’t worked out maybe he would have had to settle for being an NFL quarterback one day.