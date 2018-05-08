Lance Lynn laments lack of loyalty in baseball after unpleasant free-agent experience

Lance Lynn did not get a chance to start for the Twins during their two-game sweep in St. Louis, but the former Cardinals pitcher did get an opportunity to discuss his less-than-pleasant experience on the free-agent market this winter and it sounds as if the veteran righthander came away a bit disillusioned.

In an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Lynn talked about the lack of loyalty in the game. This came after Lynn turned down the Cardinals’ qualifying offer of $17.4 million in November because he thought he would get more on the open market. Instead, he and several other free agents found there was little interest in their services.

Lynn, who had spent his first seven seasons with the Cardinals, finally signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Twins in March. That means he likely will end up elsewhere next season.

“Maybe I’ll just go on and be a hired gun the rest of my career, I don’t really care,” Lynn told Benjamin Hochman of the Post-Dispatch. “If somebody gives me a chance to pitch, I’m going to go do it, I’m not worried about anything else. It’s kind of been who I’ve been my whole life. I’m going to take the ball and I’m going to try to help the team win.