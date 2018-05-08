Lance Lynn laments lack of loyalty in baseball after unpleasant free-agent experience

Lance Lynn did not get a chance to start for the Twins during their two-game sweep in St. Louis, but the former Cardinals pitcher did get an opportunity to discuss his less-than-pleasant experience on the free-agent market this winter and it sounds as if the veteran righthander came away a bit disillusioned.
In an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Lynn talked about the lack of loyalty in the game. This came after Lynn turned down the Cardinals’ qualifying offer of $17.4 million in November because he thought he would get more on the open market. Instead, he and several other free agents found there was little interest in their services.
Lynn, who had spent his first seven seasons with the Cardinals, finally signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Twins in March. That means he likely will end up elsewhere next season.
“Maybe I’ll just go on and be a hired gun the rest of my career, I don’t really care,” Lynn told Benjamin Hochman of the Post-Dispatch. “If somebody gives me a chance to pitch, I’m going to go do it, I’m not worried about anything else. It’s kind of been who I’ve been my whole life. I’m going to take the ball and I’m going to try to help the team win.
“That’s kind of the unfortunate business part of baseball now. I was here for seven years and there’s no loyalty in the game. So as players, you’ve noticed players not having the loyalty anymore either. Until some of the things get cleaned up with the way the game’s going, the direction, that’s how it’s going to be.
“And it’s unfortunate because players enjoy the cities they’re in. That’s where they make home in the summer. So the fact that there’s not that love feeling by the ownership and stuff like that, it’s part of it. But when it’s all said and done, we’ve got to play. It’s our job. We go where we’re told and where we get offered to play. We’re going to do it and we get paid a lot of money to do it, so you can’t be sad for us, because we’re going to be all right.”
Lynn, who went 11-8 with a 3.43 ERA with the Cardinals last season, got off to a terrible start with the Twins. He posted an 8.37 ERA while going 0-3 in five April starts. Lynn did earn his first victory of the season on May 5, giving up two runs and eight hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in an 8-4 victory over the White Sox.
“This game is not easy and there are only a certain few people who can play it,” Lynn told the Post-Dispatch. “So every year you try to prove yourself, and it’s you versus the guy in the box on the other team. You’re up against somebody at all times, so there’s no really taking a deep breath and doing all that, because there’s always the young kid after your job — and always another team trying to beat your (butt).”