After long journey, Brainerd’s Nick Anderson could be nearing a call-up to the Twins

Nick Anderson is trying to get back home.

After stints at two colleges, three years of independent baseball, and stops at four levels of the Twins’ system, Minnesota native Nick Anderson is close to making the big leagues with the team he grew up cheering for.

Born in Crosby, Minnesota, Anderson was raised in Brainerd, attending Brainerd High School before playing three years at Saint Cloud State. Prior to his senior year, he transferred to Mayville State, a small NAIA school in North Dakota.

Anderson isn’t a household name to most Twins fans. A month from turning 28, he isn’t on any prospect lists, and just made it to Triple-A for the first time this April. He’s beaten the odds to even make it this far.

Drafted late in the 2012 Draft by Milwaukee, Anderson never played for the Brewers. Instead, he signed with the Rockford RiverHawks of the independent Frontier League, where he had an ERA near seven in 23 starts over two seasons.

After being converted to a reliever in 2015 with the Frontier Greys—another independent team in the same league—Anderson took off. He posted a 0.65 ERA in 27.2 innings, before the Twins signed him.

“I knew they had interest in me in college,” he said of the Twins. “It didn’t work out. An opportunity came in indy ball, and they [Minnesota] ended up swiping me up. It was pretty sweet. With all my friends and family in Minnesota, it’s awesome to play in the Twins’ system.”

Anderson’s had outstanding numbers since coming to the Twins. After putting up low ERAs and high strikeout rates in A-ball, Anderson was promoted to Double-A midway through 2017. The jump from High-A to talent-rich Double-A is perhaps the biggest in the minor leagues, with many players topping out there as they struggle to compete with many of the game’s top prospects. Anderson, though, thrived.

In 33.2 innings with Chattanooga last season, he had a 1.07 ERA, 29.6% strikeout rate, and 5.6% walk rate, while not allowing a single home run (he’s given up just five in 144 career minor league innings). That performance earned Anderson a spot on Rochester’s opening day roster, after making three appearances in Grapefruit League play with the Twins in spring training.

So far this season, he’s been perhaps the Red Wings’ best reliever. In 20.1 innings, he has a 1.33 ERA and 10.5% walk rate. What’s been most impressive, though, is his huge strikeout rate. Through play Wednesday, He’s struck out 36 of the 86 batters he’s faced, including a recent 4-game stretch where he struck out 12 of 15. His very high 41.9% strikeout rate leads the team, as does his .118 opponent batting average.

Anderson throws a mid-90s fastball, curveball and changeup. Although his fastball is his best pitch, he says one key to his success is his ability to throw all three pitches in any count.

“I’ve been just mixing it up,” he said. “I feel pretty confident throwing anything in any count, and that’s huge. You have to keep them guessing. In the big leagues, everyone throws 95. So you can’t go into it being like, ‘I throw 95 and I’m just going to blow everyone away.’”

Anderson’s attacking Triple-A hitters with a big league approach, hoping that if he keeps dominating the way he has, he’ll force his way to the show. Doing it with the team he cheered for growing up would be icing on the cake.

“Just getting the opportunity in the big leagues is my dream,” he said. “I kind of have the mindset of whoever I play with, my goal is to play in the big leagues, whether it’s with the Twins or not. But obviously being from Minnesota, it’d make it that much better. I know there’d be a lot of people that want tickets. I’ll have to pick and choose.”

If he keeps pitching the way he has, he better start working his list.