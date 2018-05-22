Mackey & Judd rank top-10 ‘Battle Their Tail Off’ Twins

Ron Gardenhire’s Tigers are in town and they’re said to be battling their tail off, an unnamed source told 1500ESPN.

In honor of Gardy, Mackey & Judd ranked their 10 favorite all-time Twins that Battled Their Tail Off.

Here are the lists. Let us know who we’re missing!

Judd’s list

1. Nick Punto

2. Mike Redmond

3. Drew Butera

4. Jamey Carroll

5. Lew Ford

6. Sam Deduno

7. Nick Blackburn / Brian Duensing

8. Jason Tyner

9. Matt Lecroy

10. Dustin Mohr

Mackey’s list