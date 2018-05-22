LISTEN NOW

twins

Previous Story Twins DFA Phil Hughes, still on the hook for sizable contract

Mackey & Judd rank top-10 ‘Battle Their Tail Off’ Twins

By 1500 ESPN May 22, 2018 4:45 pm

Ron Gardenhire’s Tigers are in town and they’re said to be battling their tail off, an unnamed source told 1500ESPN.

In honor of Gardy, Mackey & Judd ranked their 10 favorite all-time Twins that Battled Their Tail Off.

Here are the lists. Let us know who we’re missing!

Judd’s list

1. Nick Punto
2. Mike Redmond
3. Drew Butera
4. Jamey Carroll
5. Lew Ford
6. Sam Deduno
7. Nick Blackburn / Brian Duensing
8. Jason Tyner
9. Matt Lecroy
10. Dustin Mohr

Mackey’s list

Topics:
Twins twins



twins

Previous Story Twins DFA Phil Hughes, still on the hook for sizable contract