What do we make of Twins trading for former NL home run leader Chris Carter?

The Twins have added a guy who once led the National League in home runs, Chris Carter, according to the team’s transaction log. It’s a slightly surprising move that signals a few things about where he Twins are at right now.

First, the details. The Twins sent cash to the Angels in exchange for Carter, who was playing in Triple-A in Anaheim’s system. Carter’s salary this year, if he reaches the Majors, is $1.75 million, with the possibility of earning another $600,000 in incentives, according to Baseball Prospectus.

That shows a willingness from the front office to improve the team and spend money in the process. But we already knew they weren’t too worried about money, because one day earlier they DFA’d Phil Hughes despite the fact that he’s still owed more than $20 million.

This year Carter is batting .255/.333/.600 with 13 home runs in 145 at-bats. It’s worth noting that the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate plays in the Pacific Coast League, a traditionally offense-heavy environment.

Carter led the N.L. in 2016 with 41 homers for the Milwaukee Brewers. But the Brewers cut him loose and then so did the Yankees and A’s. He’s performed well in the minors with the Angels, and it’s not as if that club has a lot of room at first base and DH.

Which brings us to a few things we could read into this move…

–Joe Mauer’s return date appears uncertain.

Why else would now be the time to add a DH who can play first base? The Twins already have Logan Morrison, and it looks like he’s pretty secure as the first baseman for now. That leaves the DH to a rotating cast of characters, including Robbie Grossman and recently Jake Cave. Carter could provide another option at DH, at least in theory.

Even if Carter isn’t a starting option at any time soon, his presense in the minor leagues gives the Twins another option to call up as a bench bat.

–The Twins feel like they need another bat.

Carter is more known for his bat than his glove. He’s a home run hitter with a career 33% strikeout rate in the big leagues.

The Twins called up Ryan LaMarre to take the roster spot vacated when Hughes was DFA’d. So that says to me that they were looking for another hitter. And even with LaMarre’s addition, they currently are counting on a lot of back-up plans, and I would consider 6 of their 13 position players unproven at the plate.

–They’re not counting on Kennys Vargas any time soon.

Vargas was taken off the 40-man roster earlier this year. He’s hitting .211/.312/.293 with 3 home runs in 133 at-bats with Triple-A Rochester. Add in the fact that Vargas isn’t a particularly good fielder at first base and it appears that it’s a long road back to the Majors.

In fact, Carter’s minor league acquisition probably says more about Vargas than any other Twins player.

–Can Carter’s journey teach Sano a lesson?

This is admittedly a crackpot conspiracy theory. Maybe Miguel Sano, playing in the same minor league lineup as Carter, will learn a lesson by osmosis. Carter led the N.L. in home runs and two years later he’s bounced around to a handful of organizations.

All things considered, Sano is a superior hitter. But you can squint and see some similarities.

Carter is an all-or-nothing slugger that strikes out a lot and doesn’t seem to add a lot of value outside of his bat.

Sano will hit home runs. He’ll draw his walks. He’s also struck out in 40% of his plate appearances this year and I think he’s taken a step back defensively as he’s gained weight in his mid-20’s.

There’s probably nothing to this angle other than column-fodder entertainment. By now Sano should be well aware that simply hitting home runs won’t be enough to make him a superstar in the game. Look no further than his new teammate with the Red Wings.