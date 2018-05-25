Could Hanley Ramirez be on the Twins’ radar?

Could the Twins be interested in Hanley Ramirez?

The Boston Red Sox designated Ramirez for assignment on Friday and the Twins were among the teams that former big-league general manager Jim Bowden threw out as a possible landing spot for the veteran first baseman and designed hitter.

After Hanley Ramirez is eventually released…possible landing spots: 1. Rockies

2. Indians (platoon w/Alonso)

3. Twins (platoon with Morrison) — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) May 25, 2018

The 34-year-old Ramirez has more than $15 million left on his contract for this season. The Red Sox will be on the hook for that amount unless they can find a team willing to take Ramirez in a trade in the next seven days. If that doesn’t happen, Boston will have to release Ramirez. That is almost certainly what will happen.

Ramirez, who signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Red Sox in December 2014, is hitting .254/.313/.395 with six home runs and 29 runs batted in this season. He started 25 games at first base and 19 at designated hitter. Ramirez spent 38 of the Red Sox’s 50 games hitting third in the lineup and hit second on 12 occasions.

Ramirez got off to a strong start hitting .330/.400/.474 with three homers and 17 RBIs through the end of April but is batting .163/.200/.300 with three homers and 12 RBIs.

The Twins could consider platooning Ramirez with Morrison at first base, especially if Joe Mauer is going to be out for an extended period of time. Ramirez, who played for the Marlins and Dodgers before joining the Red Sox, also could fit into the Minnesota lineup at designated hitter for an offense that has struggled to score runs.