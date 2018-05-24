Miguel Sano finally recalled to join the Twins, with a few ways that they could use him

Miguel Sano is back at long last from a hamstring strain that kept the big slugger out of the lineup for 24 games. The team announced Thursday that Sano has been activated from the disabled list, and he’ll join the team in Seattle for an upcoming series against the Mariners.

To make room on the roster, the Twins optioned outfielder Jake Cave to Triple-A Rochester.

Sano played in 5 games on a rehab assignment for Triple-A Rochester. He had 6 hits in 16 plate appearances, including 2 home runs.

The Twins could use the extra bat in their lineup. Where they’ll play him remains an open question, since Eduardo Escobar has played so well at third base.

With Joe Mauer on the disabled list, perhaps the Twins will play Sano at first base and move Logan Morrison back to DH. Or, they could keep Morrison at first base and use Sano as the DH. If they’re confident that his hamstring is healed and he can clean up the fielding, perhaps the Twins could move Escobar to shortstop and insert Sano right back at third base, displacing Ehire Adrianza and Gregorio Petit from shortstop.