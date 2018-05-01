Miguel Sano headed to the DL with hamstring injury

The Twins dug themselves a deep hole in April. Now, as the calendar flips to May, they’ll need to start digging without two of their most important players.

Byron Buxton is on the disabled list (originally for migraines, then he broke his toe). Now, third baseman Miguel Sano could join him.

Sano has been placed on the disabled list, the team announced.

Gregorio Petit has been recalled to take his place on the active roster. He’s in the starting lineup at second base, as Brian Dozier gets the day to rest. Petit needed to be added to the 40-man roster, so to make room the Twins have DFA’d left-handed pitcher Dietrich Enns.

After initially playing with some discomfort Friday, the Twins gave Sano a couple of days to rest. The hope was that backing off his leg would allow it to heal rather than get worse. Then Monday came and Sano did some running tests and, according to manager Paul Molitor, it didn’t go so well.

Tuesday is the 4th day without Sano in the lineup, meaning the Twins have been playing short-handed with just a 2-man bench as the big man tries to recover enough to play.

Apparently they decided that they couldn’t continue to play shorthanded.

“I was hoping by Day 3 we’d be seeing him in a little bit better position to get him back in the lineup,” Molitor said Monday.

Sano took swings during Friday’s game while in apparent pain or discomfort, because he grounded out to third base late in the 15-9 Twins loss and didn’t bother making a strong effort to run to first base. That raised some eyebrows before it was discovered that Sano was nursing an injury.

Sano is hitting .213/.289/.450 this season and striking out in 40% of his plate appearances.