Miguel Sano has no complaints about move to first base

There have been many who have wondered how long Miguel Sano will remain a third baseman. He’s listed at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, but is closer to 290 pounds and while he has a strong arm, mobility has to be considered an issue.

Long term, Sano looks like an ideal candidate to play first base, if he’s going to remain in the field.

That’s exactly where he played on Friday night upon his return from the disabled list in the Twins’ 2-1 loss at Seattle. Sano didn’t sound like a guy all that eager to move back to third. “(Eduardo) Escobar is playing great defense right now, and he needs to play too,” Sano told reporters. “I’m comfortable at first base. I love it, I love it. I just feel good because they give me the opportunity.”

This doesn’t mean Sano won’t be back at third base at some point, but right now the move makes sense. Sano is no stranger to first, having played two games at the position in 2015, nine games in 2017 and now two games this season. With Joe Mauer (cervical strain and concussion symptoms) on the 10-day disabled list, Sano and Logan Morrison could split time between first base and designated hitter.

Escobar went 0-for-4 Friday but is hitting .271 on the season with seven home runs and 21 runs batted in, so manager Paul Molitor doesn’t want to take him out of the lineup.

“I don’t have any set plans in how it’s going to go, but he can handle the position at least adequately,” Molitor said of having Sano at first. “I know he can catch a grounder, I know he’s got pretty good footwork around the bag. He likes new challenges. He gets motivated by doing something a little bit different.”

Sano had missed 24 games before Friday because of a left hamstring strain. He looked like the same-old Sano in his first game back and that isn’t a good thing. He struck out three times in four at-bats and now has 39 strikeouts in 84 at-bats this season after striking out 173 times in 2017 and 178 times in 2016.

In his recently completed five-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Rochester, Sano went 6-for-16 (.375) with two home runs, three runs batted in and three walks.

As for Mauer’s return, he reportedly won’t be joining the Twins on this road trip. Given the fact he’s dealing with concussion-like symptoms and has previously missed extensive time because of that issue — he was moved from catcher to first base because of concussions — it isn’t surprising Mauer won’t be rushed back.

Molitor also told reporters that veteran starter Ervin Santana continues to be impacted by the finger surgery he underwent in February. Santana, who is on the 60-day disabled list, made a rehab start with Double-A Chattanooga on Wednesday, throwing 45 pitches, and will make his next start with Single-A Fort Myers instead of Triple-A Rochester.

He did not hit over 90 miles per hour with any of his pitches on Wednesday. “You imagine he’s throwing 87 to 90 (miles per hour) instead of 94, there are just things that haven’t quite returned yet,” Molitor told reporters. ” … His pitches aren’t where they need to be in terms of velocity. All his pitches are down, the slider and changeup, too. So we still have to build him up.”

Santana is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list on Sunday but that isn’t going to happen.