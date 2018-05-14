Miguel Sano takes the field pregame, but he’s still not at 100%

MINNEAPOLIS — Fans looking forward to Miguel Sano’s return to the field received some good news and bad news Monday as the Twins returned to Target Field to kick off a long homestand.

The hulking third baseman ran, took ground balls and hit on the field before Monday’s game. That’s the good news, as he recovers from a strained hamstring that has kept him on the shelf since the end of April.

The bad news, then, is that manager Paul Molitor said that Sano is still not running at 100% intensity.

“I think he still is a little tentative,” Molitor said of the pregame work Sano did Monday. “I don’t know how you would judge the level of effort he’s giving on some of the running he’s doing, but to me it’s not very close to 100 percent,” he said.

In addition to the on-field baseball activities on full display for the gathered media and early ballpark arrivals, Sano continues to work behind the scenes to get back into the Twins’ lineup.

“There’s a lot of agility things that we can be doing inside, in the weight room. And doing some other different types of treadmills we have. … You’re seeing just a portion of the things that are ongoing trying to get him right,” Molitor said.

Sano had offseason surgery to implant a metal rod in his shin as a way to alleviate the problem caused last year, when a foul ball off his leg led to a stress reaction that knocked him out for most of the final 6 weeks of the year. Sano missed the Twins’ only playoff game last year and had the surgery over the winter. He continues to be listed publicly as 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, but you don’t have to be a carnival weight guesser to think that’s a little light.

Still, when he’s going right, Sano can do things at the plate and in the field that few players can. Eduardo Escobar has been strong as his fill-in at third base. But if Sano got back to full strength, it would allow Escobar to slot in at shortstop, and the Twins’ lineup would be that much deeper.

Molitor continued: “Swing’s fine and he looks good taking grounders. But like I’ve said, those hamstrings, to practice and go compete to where you can try to get in a game — and then be able to sustain for 9 innings consecutively, multiple days in a row, that’s a challenge with that type of injury.”

If Sano continues to progress and dial up the intensity, the Twins could look to find a rehab game for Sano “sooner than later,” Molitor said. The indications are that could be by next week, if not sooner.