Mining the Minors: Trio of recently-promoted top prospects playing well in Rochester

Nick Gordon, Stephen Gonsalves and Zack Littell all started the season together in Double-A Chattanooga, as part of perhaps the Southern League’s most talented team.

Less than two months into the season, all three now find themselves in Rochester, closer than ever to the big leagues. The trio has fared well since moving up a level, albeit in limited sample sizes. How close is each prospect to the big leagues? Let’s take a look.

Nick Gordon

After crushing the ball for a month and a half in Double-A, Gordon got his long-awaited promotion earlier this week. Gordon was slashing a robust .333/.381/.525 in 42 games with the Lookouts, after putting together a solid season there last year.

Twins GM Thad Levine said in an interview earlier this month that Gordon’s bat was almost big league ready, and insinuated that part of the reason he was kept in Chattanooga was to work on his defense.

“We’d like to continue to have him develop as a shortstop, so that when he comes up here [Rochester] he can make significant contributions,” Levine said. “His bat is borderline major league ready right now. He showed us that in spring training. It’s the defensive side of the game that we’re continuing to challenge him to develop on.”

Levine’s comments echo what’s been reported about Gordon for a while—the bat is legit, and the glove is still a work in progress. It’s clear the Twins are still trying to make it work at shortstop, because he continues to play the majority of his games there. He started 34 games at shortstop in Double-A, six at second. So far in Rochester, he’s started five games at shortstop and one at second.

It’s also evident, though, that second base remains the fallback option. If they were 100% committed to Gordon as a shortstop, it wouldn’t make sense for him to see any time at second. One could argue there’s actually a clearer path for him at second in the big leagues. Brian Dozier will likely be gone after this season, and depending on what happens over the next couple of months, he could be gone as soon as late-July. That opens up a permanent place for Gordon on the 25-man roster.

At shortstop, Jorge Polanco remains in contention to stick with the Twins, though his PED suspension is certainly a setback. Further down the line, Royce Lewis and Wander Javier will be coming through the pipeline over the next few years, though even the most aggressive timeline probably wouldn’t see Lewis get to Minnesota until late 2019.

This will be a fascinating story to follow over the next few months and into next year. If the Twins are sellers at the trade deadline and Gordon continues to hit, Minnesota might be forced to make a decision on his big league defensive position sooner rather than later.

Stephen Gonsalves

Everywhere he goes, Stephen Gonsalves puts up tremendous numbers. His highest ERA in any season is 3.27, and he has a career ERA of 2.37. His strikeout rates consistently hover near 30%, and his walk rates are manageable. He doesn’t give up many home runs, throws four pitches, and has at least one plus-pitch (changeup).

In 46.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season, Gonsalves has a 2.12 ERA, 31.2% strikeout rate, and 12.5% walk rate. Since being promoted to Rochester, he’s had one bad start (6 earned runs in 1.2 innings). In his other four starts, he’s given up one earned run in 23.2 innings, while striking out 30.

There’s just not much to dislike about him. His lack of high-end velocity suggests his ceiling is more mid-rotation starter than ace, but it’s hard to argue with the numbers he’s put up in a significant sample size in the minors. The only time he’s struggled for any stretch was in the final month of last season after his promotion to Triple-A, and the early results this year suggest he’s handling things much better there in his second go-around.

Gonsalves is getting very close. With Ervin Santana showing diminished velocity in his first rehab start, his return appears far from imminent. That leaves Trevor May as the next candidate to fill an open rotation spot. After that, it’s probably Gonsalves.

The guess here is the Twins want him to continue to develop in Rochester, though they showed little hesitation in rushing Fernando Romero to the big leagues after just a handful of innings above Double-A. If Gonsalves stays healthy, though, a rotation spot in Minnesota is likely to open up for him at some point this summer—either due to trade, injury, or ineffectiveness. Along with Romero, J.O. Berrios, and Zack Littell, Gonsalves has the chance to be part of a young, promising core of cost-controlled starting pitchers over the next few years.

Zack Littell

I’ve been a big fan of Littell since he came to the organization, for a couple of reasons.

First, he’s put up outstanding numbers at every level, despite consistently being one of the youngest starting pitchers at each level. Second, if you buy into Derek Falvey’s reputation as a pitching guru—and I admit I have some of that bias—then it’s noteworthy that he targeted Littell at the trade deadline last year, plucking him from a Yankees system loaded with talented pitching prospects. That’s not to say Falvey et al.’s pitching evaluations are perfect—they appear to have made a mistake when they DFA’d J.T. Chargois—but so far their acquisition of Littell is paying dividends.

Littell’s followed up a fantastic 2017 season with a good start to 2018. Since being promoted to Rochester in early May, he has a 2.05 ERA, 27.6% strikeout rate, and 9.2% walk rate in his age-22 season. On the season across both levels, he has 56 strikeouts in 45 innings. Those numbers would be impressive for a 25-year-old prospect. At 22, Littell is still years away from his prime.

LaMonte Wade

Wade hasn’t played since he collided with a wall in a game on May 17. Information has been scarce, but I’ve heard it’s a left shoulder injury. Hopefully it isn’t serious, because Wade was playing really well in Chattanooga.

In 36 games, he’s slashing .305/.406/.458 with six home runs. The home runs are particularly encouraging for Wade, who’s always shown an elite ability to get on base, but until this season hasn’t hit for a lot of power.

Had he not been injured, there’s a chance he’d have joined Gordon in Rochester, after spending the past year-plus in Chattanooga hitting well. Assuming this isn’t a major injury, Wade remains on track for a promotion to Rochester at some point this summer, and perhaps a September call-up this year. In my view, he’s the perfect candidate to complement Max Kepler, Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario as the Twins’ fourth outfielder next season.

Tyler Jay

Jay had his most impressive outing of the year Thursday, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings while striking out four. He’s been pitching about once every three days—usually going multiple innings–since coming off the DL in late April, which is an encouraging sign for the oft-injured lefty. On the season, he has a 1.62 ERA, 13 strikeouts, and seven walks in 16.2 innings. For Jay to progress to the next level, he’ll likely need to increase his strikeout rate and lower the walks. For now, though, staying on the field is likely a top priority, after missing nearly all of 2017 with injuries.