Notes from Pawtucket: Zack Granite and Kennys Vargas updates; Gonsalves impresses

PAWTUCKET–As Fernando Romero made his major league debut Wednesday, his former teammates in Rochester were finishing up a three-game series in Pawtucket.

It’s been a slow start offensively for the Red Wings, who’ve been without leadoff hitter Zack Granite for most of the season. Granite continues to rehab a shoulder injury he suffered near the end of spring training. During a game in late-March, he hurt the shoulder diving for a ball in the outfield. He played through the injury for the rest of spring training as he fought for a reserve outfield spot that was eventually claimed by Ryan LaMarre.

Granite played in eight games for Rochester to open the season, but hit just .161/.333/.161 before going on the DL on April 19. Granite, who was with the team in Pawtucket, says he’s hopeful to be back in the lineup soon.

“It’s getting better,” he said of the shoulder injury. “Hopefully a couple more days and go from there. It’s not really up to me. I got an MRI, really didn’t say much. It’s just kind of a contusion, jammed a bunch of things up in there and a couple muscles shut down.”

With Byron Buxton on the DL, Granite’s defense could have been a big help to the Twins, who’ve struggled at times defensively in the outfield without their Platinum Glove center fielder.

Kennys Vargas still weighing his options

Kennys Vargas returned to the Red Wings’ lineup Tuesday after missing a day with a thumb injury, hitting a home run off ex-Twin Justin Haley in Rochester’s 2-0 win. Vargas is hitting .197/.329/.348 with three home runs through play Tuesday.

It was a difficult spring training for the big slugger. Vargas was DFA’d shortly after the Twins signed Logan Morrison to replace him, claimed by the Reds, then DFA’d again and reclaimed by the Twins. He cleared waivers with the Twins and was outrighted to Triple-A. He’s not currently on the 40-man roster.

“It’s not exactly what I’m looking for,” Vargas said of his current situation. “I’m looking to play in the big leagues.”

Vargas, one of the friendliest players in the organization, was open about his desire to find another team after the Twins signed Morrison. If Vargas doesn’t get a big league opportunity, he said he’s considering opportunities overseas.

“Japan and South Korea is another opportunity,” he said. “Try to put some numbers up and go over there if nothing happens here.”

Vargas said he was following the Twins’ games in his native Puerto Rico.

“I was so excited,” he said about the Twins’ two-game series in San Juan. “I wanted to play in those games. It was great for the little kids.”

Gonsalves impresses in 2018 Triple-A debut

Stephen Gonsalves pitched well in his first Triple-A start of the season Tuesday against Pawtucket. In 7.2 scoreless innings, Gonsalves allowed just one hit and one walk, while striking out five.

Gonsalves started in Double-A Chattanooga this season, after experiencing a dip in velocity in spring training. He says his velocity is getting back to where it was last season.

“I was a little slow [in the spring], so they sent me back to where I was comfortable so I could find my groove,” he said. I was 89-93 (MPH) in my last outing, which is right where I need to be.”

With Fernando Romero already in the big leagues, the Twins have shown they’re not afraid to bring up their top pitching prospects early in the season. If Gonsalves is able to put up the type of numbers in Triple-A he’s consistently put up in Double-A, a call-up to the Twins at some point this season is a strong possibility.

Joel Skinner on new Twins reliever Matt Magill

Matt Magill, called up to the Twins last week after a number of short starts forced the Twins to scramble to get fresh arms in the bullpen, has pitched well so far for Minnesota. In three innings, he hasn’t allowed a run while flashing a mid-90s fastball.

Twins manager Paul Molitor has been impressed with Magill to this point, and he’s survived a number of roster moves in his short time in the big leagues. Rochester manager Joel Skinner also had praise for Magill, who threw 8.2 scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts for the Red Wings.

“He threw the ball well here,” he said. “Good mound presence, nice arm. Commanded the baseball, and that let his stuff play.”