Pending free agent Eduardo Escobar is crushing it for the Twins

For years Eduardo Escobar has produced in short spurts for the Twins and then watched as he was relegated back to bench duties as a backup infielder. To my knowledge, he never complained about the hand he’d been dealt. He simply kept smiling, for the most part, and talked about being ready for the next time he got his opportunity.

Well, his opportunity has come around in a big way this season and so has his bat. Right now, Eduardo Escobar is the best thing the Twins have going for them.

In Tuesday’s win against the St. Louis Cardinals, Escobar had two more hits, including a 2-run home run into the upper deck in left field, his 7th long ball this season. When the Twins learned the surprising and unfortunate news that Jorge Polanco had tested positive for steroids and would miss the first 80 games of the season, they turned to Escobar. How many teams would be so fortunate to have a backup infielder capable of filling in as well as Escobar has in the first five weeks of this season?

And Escobar’s been doubly valuable with the glove, because when Miguel Sano found his way onto the disabled list with a strained hamstring, Escobar slid over and played third base. The Twins didn’t have a great replacement lined up to play third base, but Escobar’s flexibility allowed them to find a backup at shortstop in Ehire Adrianza and Gregorio Petit. Clearly that’s the route they preferred, and it was made possible because Escobar can play both positions admirably.

His bat has helped carry the Twins through a tough portion of their schedule, one in which the team lost 10 of 12 games at one point. For the season he’s hitting .309/.366/.609, including his current torrid stretch of reaching base safely in 15 consecutive games. Over that span the small but strong infielder with some pop in his bat is hitting .364/.435/.745. He batted cleanup Tuesday, and didn’t exactly look out of place.

It’s no sure thing what the future holds for the Twins’ roster, from Sano at third base to Polanco’s eventual return in July. After 3 rounds of raises in the salary arbitration process, Escobar, the switch-hitting infielder with power, will be a free agent at the end of this season. What we can say at this point is that he’s been a great fill-in when the Twins have needed him most.

He’s also an irrepresible optimist and one of the favorite jokesters among his Twins teammates in the clubhouse. One of the running jokes — aside from a now-legendary encounter with Reddit’s favorite actor Nicolas Cage — is that Escobar attributes his power to the restaurant chain Fogo de Chao. He’s given so much free publicity to the Brazilian steakhouse chain that he should have stock options in the company.

The legend has it that Escobar, who credits his movie-watching habit for helping him learn English, thanked Cage for his roles in the movies. To which Cage allegedly responded: “Thank you, Escobar.”

And if we’re being honest about it, that’s precisely what the Twins should be saying at this moment, too.

Thank you, Escobar.