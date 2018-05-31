Report: Andrew Miller hopes to throw off a mound this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — The Cleveland Indians’ bullpen could use Andrew Miller back and at full strength.

Cleveland has had the worst bullpen in the American League, and as a result, the team that won 102 games last year has had only modest success this season with a 29-25 record entering this 4-game series with the Twins at Target Field.

For the Twins, their starting staff has done well and until recently the offense has been quiet. The hope in Minnesota has to be that Cleveland’s bullpen continues to struggle long enough for the Twins to climb back in the race in the American League Central.

So Miller’s pending return is likely bad news for the Twins.

The lefty is currently out with right (landing) knee inflammation and was getting a second opinion from Dr. David Altchek, according to reports.

Here’s what Miller told reporters Thursday, according to MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian.

“I’m still playing catch. I threw flat-ground today,” Miller said. “I think the idea is to hopefully be off the mound while we’re here in Minnesota. That’s my hope. I don’t know if they’ll agree with that, but the goal is to keep going.”

Once he’s ready to go, he likely still would need a minor league rehab assignment. So in the interim, the Indians will hope to improve on their 6.02 bullpen ERA. Miller has pitched in 17 games with a 4.40 ERA for Cleveland.