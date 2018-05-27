Report: Twins will cover more than half of next year’s salary for recently traded Phil Hughes

The Twins traded Phil Hughes to the Padres on Sunday, and the transaction cost was significant.

The short version of the story is that the Padres basically just bought the No. 74 overall draft pick from the Twins for a minor league catcher and roughly $6 million-$7 million, according to a report from MLB.com.

Minnesota got back minor league catcher Janigson Villalobos from San Diego, and the thinking was that the Twins would also get some salary relief, considering they sent over the No. 74 overall pick in the MLB draft.

Apparently to make the deal happen the Twins needed to kick in a significant amount of money to pay Hughes’ remaining salary. The Twins will take care of the rest of this year’s salary and more than half of next year’s $13.2 million, according to a report from AJ Cassavell.

The Padres have traded for righty reliever Phil Hughes, who was designated for assignment by the Twins. Sounds like Minnesota will eat the rest of his ’18 salary and a little over half his ’19 salary, which is $13.2 million. Padres also acquire the No. 74 Draft pick. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) May 27, 2018

Here are the full trade details:

Twins get: Janigson Villalobos

Padres get: Phil Hughes, cash considerations and the 74th pick in next month’s draft.

Minnesota is paying the full $13.2 million owed to Hughes this year, according to that report, and more than half of that amount owed next year. So if you want to think about it this way, the Padres basically just bought the No. 74 overall draft pick for a minor league catcher and about $6 million-$7 million. And they get a look at Hughes to see if he can provide valuable innings to them the next season-and-a-half.

The draft pick comes with a high price tag, both in terms of the prospect it could net and the slot bonus allotment for the pick. The slot value of the pick is roughly $800,000, according to Baseball America’s J.J. Cooper.