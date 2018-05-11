It sure looks like ex-Twins pitcher Kyle Lohse has announced his retirement from baseball

Ex-Twins pitche Kyle Lohse has had a heck of a run. And if his latest Instagram post is a legitimate indication, he’s be on to the next chapter of his life.
Lohse was trying to make a comeback this year, when he signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals and was pitching for the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers. He reportedly was released recently, and then he posted this to his Instagram page:
It’s been a hell of a ride! Baseball, you’ve taken me a lot of places I’ve never thought or even dreamed of. The highs. The lows. The people I’ve met. The teammates I’ve had the pleasure of battling alongside. The guys on the other teams I’ve had the pleasure of battling against. Time to take it to the house knowing I gave it all I had each and every time.
Lohse, 39, spent 6 of his 16 MLB seasons with the Twins. If this is indeed the end of the road, he finishes his big league career wth 147 wins and a 4.40 ERA in 418 starts. He also spent time with the Cardinals, Brewers, Reds, Rangers and Phillies.
Until this year, he was the answer to a Twins trivia question. He had been the most recent example of a pre-free agency player to go to arbitration with the Twins (2006), until Kyle Gibson and the Twins couldn’t agree on a salary this winter.