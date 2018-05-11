It sure looks like ex-Twins pitcher Kyle Lohse has announced his retirement from baseball

Ex-Twins pitche Kyle Lohse has had a heck of a run. And if his latest Instagram post is a legitimate indication, he’s be on to the next chapter of his life.

Lohse was trying to make a comeback this year, when he signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals and was pitching for the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers. He reportedly was released recently, and then he posted this to his Instagram page:

Lohse, 39, spent 6 of his 16 MLB seasons with the Twins. If this is indeed the end of the road, he finishes his big league career wth 147 wins and a 4.40 ERA in 418 starts. He also spent time with the Cardinals, Brewers, Reds, Rangers and Phillies.

Until this year, he was the answer to a Twins trivia question. He had been the most recent example of a pre-free agency player to go to arbitration with the Twins (2006), until Kyle Gibson and the Twins couldn’t agree on a salary this winter.