‘I think I belong up there’: Spin rate king Luke Bard aiming to work his way back to the big leagues

After a five-month odyssey in which he got selected by the Angels in the Rule 5 Draft, made their opening day roster, and got DFA’d after a month of mostly pitching well, Luke Bard is back in the Twins organization.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” said Bard. “It’s the side of sports that isn’t the easiest. The traveling, moving, dragging your family around. But it’s part of it. I’m here now, back with my friends.”

The Twins left Bard unprotected in last year’s Rule 5 Draft despite a strong year in Double-A and Triple-A. In 65.1 innings, Bard had a 2.76 ERA, 8.4% walk rate and very good 34.7% strikeout rate. It was likely the strikeout rate, and elite fastball spin rate, that intrigued the Angels enough to take a chance on Bard, who’d pitched just 13 innings above Double-A.

It’s difficult for Rule 5 picks to stick on an MLB roster an entire year—which by rule they have to do, or be offered back to their original club—and even more difficult when they’re on a competitive team. Anaheim is off to one of the best starts in the American League at 21-13, and currently leads the AL West.

Bard’s DFA on April 21 was somewhat surprising, though, because he pitched fairly well for an Angels team that doesn’t have a particularly strong bullpen. His ERA (5.40) doesn’t look good, but that can almost entirely be attributed to one disastrous outing against the Red Sox. Bard gave up four home runs and six earned runs in 1.2 innings against Boston on April 17, which boasts the second best offense in the game. In his other seven appearances, he allowed just one earned run over 10 innings, with a 24.5% strikeout rate and 9.4% walk rate. Bard said he was the victim of a numbers crunch, after a series of short starts taxed the Angels’ bullpen.

“They didn’t say it was because of your numbers or outing or anything,” he said of the DFA. “I think we got a two-inning start, a three-inning start and a four-and-a-third inning start in three straight starts, so our pen was completely cashed. They just said unfortunately we’ve got to make some roster moves to get some pitching help up here. Just kind of the odd man out I guess.”

Bard cleared waivers and returned to the Twins, where’s he’s made one appearance for Triple-A Rochester, striking out two over two scoreless innings.

Part of what makes Bard intriguing is his spin rate. At the time he was DFA’d, he had the highest average 4-seam fastball spin rate in the Majors at 2770 RPM, and was among the league leaders on slider spin rate as well. The high spin rate helps create a “rising” fastball and sharp slider that drops off the table. Bard said he’s aware of his elite spin rates, and it’s changed the way he’s approaching hitters.

“I do [pay attention], and it’s been brought a lot more to my attention since getting to the big leagues,” he said. “I had the same spin rate my whole minor league career and nobody talked about it because I was in Double-A. You get to the big leagues and then Twitter and stuff takes off. I’ve definitely learned more about it.”

Bard says he first started making adjustments when he was at Double-A last season, after becoming aware of his numbers and what they suggested about how he should attack hitters. He’s realized that the high spin rate means throwing up in the zone is often a more effective pitch for him than keeping the ball down.

“I used to throw a lot of sinkers. I’m really only [throwing] 4-seamers now,” he said. “I throw my slider a lot more, [throw] the ball up at times. Up and down is almost more important to me than in and out. Those might sound like small things, but they’ve bade a big impact on me.”

For a Twins team that’s already used 15 pitchers out of the bullpen alone, Bard is an intriguing option if he puts up strong numbers in Triple-A. He’d have to be added to the 40-man roster, but the Twins haven’t hesitated to open up 40-man spots for fresh bullpen arms like David Hale and Matt Magill. Bard now has big league experience, and confidence that he can get hitters out at the highest level.

“I threw well,” he said of his big league time. “I felt like one outing kind of skewed everything for me, but I felt comfortable. To get up there and get outs and do well in most of my outings, it definitely gives you confidence that I think I belong up there.”