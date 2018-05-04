If Twins can weather this stretch, more pitching should be on the way in a few weeks

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins on Wednesday replaced Phil Hughes’ rotation spot with young stud Fernando Romero, which is a package of good news and bad news bundled into one afternoon. The good news is that Romero flashed his big fastball in his MLB debut; the bad was that Hughes looks 9 months after his second surgery like he may not get all the way back from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome.

Even though the Twins signed one of the four best starters available this winter — and traded for another solid rotation option, it’s beginning to look like the team could use more arms. In fact, add in the relievers and emergency outfielder-turned-pitcher, and the Twins have already asked 20 different athletes to toe the rubber for them this season.

Keeping with the theme of basically all things Twins this past month — including Thursday’s walk-off loss in Chicago — the team has had its share of bad news on the pitching side of things. But good news could soon be on the way, with the return of two guys that could be key players for Minnesota this year.

Ervin Santana

If you had high hopes for the Twins this season after last year’s valiant stretch-run performance, then news of Ervin Santana’s offseason surgery was the first in a string of gut-punch disappointments. Jorge Polanco got suspended, Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano both have been hurt, and April’s schedule brought one big disappointment after another. I think that it all started with the Erv update.

At the time, the word was that Santana needed surgery on his middle finger to repair an injury that he’d dealt with previously, but that the Twins and Santana believed they could fix without surgery. No such luck. He had the procedure in early February and the initial timeline was 10-12 weeks.

Twelve weeks later, and the Twins are finally getting some good news on the ace of their staff from last year. A positive development in the form of a bullpen session.

“He had a really good day,” Molitor said of Tuesday’s mound session. Got himself loose with some long toss. Actually tried to throw a couple sliders on flat ground before he got on the mound, and then I think he threw close to 30 pitches – fastball and changeups.”

Thirty pitches without his best pitch, the slider, still leaves a long ways to go to get back to a Major League mound. But it’s a step in the right direction for Santana, who could now start building arm strength and spinning some pitches in future sessions.

Trevor May

May has thrown 2 bullpens sessions now in his recovery from Tommy John surgery that wiped out his entire 2017 season. The word is that he could soon be headed to face hitters in the high minors. He’s not eligible to come off the disabled list until late May.

His second session included his entire array of pitches, Molitor said, and he threw 46 of them before his day was done.

“He’s continuing to get closer, too,” Molitor said.

Michael Pineda

Pineda was back at Target Field earlier this week, after he’d been rehabbing away from the team since spring training concluded. Out of sight, not necessarily out of mind.

Pineada signed a 2-year contract this winter, even though it was extremely unlikely that he’d return to the mound as a starting pitcher this season. The way to think about it is that the Twins basically paid him $2 million this year for the opportunity to have him pitch on the cheap (and rebuild value) next year for just $8 million.

“His rehab’s gone really well,” Molitor said. “We just kind of got to a point where everything that he’s doing down there — the fact that he was not close to facing hitters and all those kind of things — we’re just going to let him continue his rehab [in Minnesota].”

“But we’re still encouraged about where he’s at and the potential of him maybe having a chance to do something before the year’s over.

If Pineda returns this year it would almost certainly be as a reliever. He had Tommy John surgery in July last year, in his final year with the Yankees.