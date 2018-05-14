Twins catcher Jason Castro will have knee surgery, could miss at least a month

MINNEAPOLIS — Twins catcher Jason Castro will have knee surgery Tuesday in Colorado, manager Paul Molitor said. The timeline is not yet solidified, but Castro could miss 4-6 weeks after his partial meniscectomy, Molitor said.

“It’s dissapointing, and hopefully we’ll get a better idea of the length of rehab after the procedure,” Molitor said.

Castro tweaked his knee earlier this season and planned to give it a couple of days to heal. For a catcher, the knees are paramount. That rest didn’t fix the issue right awa, and so Castro required a DL stint. Over the weekend, the catcher flew to Colorado to get another opinion on his knee. And this was the recommended route, Molitor said.

Mitch Garver has handled the starting catching role in his stead, and veteran Bobby Wilson was recalled to take on the rest of the load.