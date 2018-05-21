Twins DFA Phil Hughes, still on the hook for sizable contract

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins have designated pitcher Phil Hughes for assignment or release, according to manager Paul Molitor.

Hughes opened the season on the disabled list, got back into the starting rotation for two starts, and was then moved to the bullpen. His fastball added a couple ticks of velocity with the move to short relief. But Molitor lamented the fact that he coudn’t quite find the right role for Hughes.

If Hughes is put on waivers and claimed, the claiming team would be on the hook for his salary. Unless, of course, the Twins can work out a trade.

Molitor said that the Twins did not ask Hughes to accept a minor league assignment. Since he’s healthy after dealing with injuries for two seasons, a DL trip was not in the picture.

Hughes is making $13.2 million this season and is owed $13.2 million next season.