Twins have fielded calls from other clubs willing to trade catchers

The Minnesota Twins lost starting catcher Jason Castro for the season, after a planned surgery turned out to be more extensive than originally expected.

The Twins were hoping that they’d get back their starting catcher after 4-6 weeks of using Mitch Garver and Bobby Wilson. After a full team day off Thursday, manager Paul Molitor went with Wilson in Friday’s starting lineup to catch Kyle Gibson.

The plans had to change when Castro went under the knife, though, and surgeons found more damage and decided that the best thing for Castro’s career as a catcher was to do a full repair of the meniscus in his knee. That will put him on the shelf for 5-7 months, which means that he’s done for the year.

What does that mean for the Twins and their catching situation?

“It’s safe to say we’re probably going to have to acquire somebody, whether it’s for insurance or to be on the big league squad as a 1 or a 2,” said assistant GM Rob Antony on the latest episode of the Scoop podcast with Darren Wolfson.

“I would say it’s safe to say we’re going to make every attempt [to add a catcher]. I don’t think we’re going to sell the farm to acquire a catcher that’s not going to be an impact guy. … We will look to see if we can improve our situation and our depth, definitely,” Antony said.

It remains to be seen whether the Twins will try to swing a trade for a starter, or if they’ll be content to use Garver/Wilson and get a backup catcher or Triple-A caliber player in case of further injury.

Antony said that multiple teams already have called the Twins — or maybe they texted — to express interest in trading a catcher to Minnesota.

“We have had conversations and some clubs have reached out. Obviously, after an injury, some clubs reach out if they feel they have something they would be willing to move,” Antony told Wolfson. “But we have not progressed to the point where we’re deep in talks with anybody right now.”