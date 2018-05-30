Fifty games into the season, the 2018 Minnesota Twins already have lost in crushing fashion 8 times. Actually, the “crushing” total could be higher than that. But 8 is the numberof walk-off losses the club has endured.

Our simple question, then, is Why have the Twins lost so many games in walk-off fashion?

The first thought might be that the bullpen has been bad. That checks out — to an extent.

Closer Fernando Rodney had a rough start to the year but he’s been great since. The bullpen has been overworked at times, forcing the Twins to rely on next-tier relievers in extra-inning situations, but that sort of thing happens to every team. Minnesota’s bullpen ranks 11th out of 15 American League teams with a 4.44 ERA. But if it was all a product of a leaky bullpen, wouldn’t a team like the Tigers — a worse bullpen as measured by stats like ERA and Win Probability Added — have been walked off more often than the Twins? Ron Gardenhire’s squad is currently tied in the standings with the Twins and only has been walked off three times this year. So, the bullpen angle doesn’t explain it all.

Then, you might think, it’s got to be the offense.

Sure seems like they’ve been in a collective funk lately. That’s a real culprit. The Twins are currently 14th out of 15 A.L. teams in Weighted On-Base Average, a catch-all hitting stat designed to measure how good a player has been at creating runs for his team. Only the lowly Orioles have a lower mark than Minnesota’s .303 wOBA.

We also shouldn’t overlook some bad fielding and base running over the course of the year. The Twins have made very basic mistakes on the year and it’s bitten them a time or two.

That about sums up what I think. The starting pitching has for the most part been solid and dependable. The bullpen has faltered at times. The offense is not nearly as good as I thought it would be at the season’s outset. And a few bad baseball plays have cost the Twins.

It’s still surprising to see the list. It seems these days that it’s growing by the road trip.

March 29, Orioles: First game of the year. Twins lose 3-2. Adam Jones got Fernando Rodney in the 11th.

Shrug. It happens.

April 20, Rays: Twins lose Denard Span drove in the winning run in the 10th when Zach Duke missed first base.

Well, what can you do?

April 22, Rays: Twins lose 8-6 when Carlos Gomez got Addison Reed in the 9th.

Walk-offs happen. But two in 3 days? What’s going on here?

April 26, Yankees: Twins lose 4-3 when Gary Sanchez got Rodney. But really they lost when Miguel Sano bungled two chances to open the inning and give extra outs to a great team with great hitters.

Go ahead and pin that loss on Sano, not Rodney. At this point it was getting a little weird, but still Minnesota was 2-4 in games that should be something like a .500, coin-flip proposition.

May 3, White Sox: Twins lose 6-5 when Trayce Thompson got Addison Reed.

Trayce Thompson!

May 13, Angels: Twins lose 2-1 when the Angels turned over the lineup and singled home the winning run from second base off Zach Duke in the 9th inning. But really, this one will go down in my book as the day that Ehire Adrianza forgot how to run the bases. He got a head start on Robbie Grossman’s gap-shot double that should have given the Twins the lead in the 9th inning, with Adrianza scoring from first base. The only problem is that Adrianza stopped before second base for some reason, made a late read on the ball in the gap, stutter-stepped around third base and got cut down at the plate by a Mike Trout-Ian Kinsler relay throw home.

Fundamental base running and situational awareness.

May 26, Mariners: Twins lose 4-3 when Mike Zunino got Matt Magill in the 12th. Ryan Pressly threw 6 pitches; Addison Reed threw 4 pitches; Magill, who has acquitted himself well in his time with the team, threw 28 in 1 2/3 innings before Zunino got him. M’s reliever Juan Nicasio struck out 5 Twins hitters in the 10th and 11th innings.

These things happen.

May 29, Royals: Twins lose 2-1. Kyle Gibson pitched really well for 7 innings. Twins bats go silent. Alcides Escobar got Matt Magill in the 14th.

Alcides Escobar! But also: Blame the bats.

So we’ve already talked about the bullpen, the bats and some fundamental gaffes on the part of the Twins in this surprising run of walk-off losses. I’ll add three more elements to the cocktail of reasons explaining the early walk-off woes for the Twins:

Randomness. It’s true that the Twins have earned some of these bitter defeats. I think that it’s also true that if they played 1,000 more games that were tied after 9 innings, they would not continue to lose at this pace. Right? Injuries. The Twins were missing 80% of their starting infield for a stretch. Byron Buxton’s tandem injuries may have sent his season careening off the rails offensively (and, perhaps, on the base paths). Right now the Twins basically have Eddie Rosario, Max Kepler, Logan Morrison and Eduardo Escobar going offensively, and they’re waiting around for Brian Dozier/Miguel Sano to get rolling and Joe Mauer to get back. We can criticize the bats of the backups (and Buxton) all we want to, but it doesn’t change the fact that the Twins have had to dig deep and count on their depth. Psychology. This is like the Twins getting owned by the Yankees over a 15-year period. I don’t get it, and I can’t explain it. Roster superiority and variance can’t explain it away. I don’t know how much it affects a club’s collective psyche to get walked off so many times in one season — to begin a season with legitimate postseason aspirations only to falter and dig a significant hole in the standings during the first two months. I don’t know how much that affects a Twins hitter in the 10th inning of a tied game. But I’m guess that on average it has a nonzero negative impact, psychologically.

