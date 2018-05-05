Twins place Jason Castro on DL because of knee injury

The Twins placed catcher Jason Castro on the 10-day disabled list Saturday because of a meniscus tear in his right knee and selected the contract of catcher Bobby Wilson from Triple-A Rochester to replace him.

Castro did not start on Monday or Tuesday against Toronto and has been bothered by the injury for a couple of weeks, according to the Star Tribune’s Phil Miller.

Jason Castro has small meniscus tear in right knee. Cortisone shot will be administered, but doctors don’t believe surgery will be necessary. Bothering him for couple weeks. No prognosis yet on how long he’ll be out. — Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) May 5, 2018

Wilson, 35, has played in parts of eight major league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels (2008-12), Arizona (2014), Tampa Bay (2015-16), Texas (2015-2016) and Detroit (2016). He has hit .268 (161-for-753) with 16 home runs and 84 runs batted in in 324 career games.

Wilson was signed by the Twins as a minor league free agent on Nov. 30, 2017.

Because Wilson had to be placed on the 40-man roster, the team transferred righthanded pitcher Ervin Santana to the 60-day disabled list. That will not have a major impact on Santana’s return.