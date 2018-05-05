LISTEN NOW

Twins place Jason Castro on DL because of knee injury

By 1500 ESPN May 5, 2018 5:50 pm
Oct 1, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Jason Castro (21) hits a single during the fourth inning to drive in two runs against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins placed catcher Jason Castro on the 10-day disabled list Saturday because of a meniscus tear in his right knee and selected the contract of catcher Bobby Wilson from Triple-A Rochester to replace him.

Castro did not start on Monday or Tuesday against Toronto and has been bothered by the injury for a couple of weeks, according to the Star Tribune’s Phil Miller.

Wilson, 35, has played in parts of eight major league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels (2008-12), Arizona (2014), Tampa Bay (2015-16), Texas (2015-2016) and Detroit (2016). He has hit .268 (161-for-753) with 16 home runs and 84 runs batted in in 324 career games.

Wilson was signed by the Twins as a minor league free agent on Nov. 30, 2017.

Because Wilson had to be placed on the 40-man roster, the team transferred righthanded pitcher Ervin Santana to the 60-day disabled list. That will not have a major impact on Santana’s return.

