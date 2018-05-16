Twins’ catcher Jason Castro done for the year after change of plans with knee surgery

MINNEAPOLIS — Twins’ starting Jason Castro is done for the year, manager Paul Molitor said, after doctors changed the plan for his knee surgery.

Castro was slated to have a partial meniscectomy, in which a portion of the meniscus in his right knee would be removed to improve symptoms from a partial tear. Instead, surgeons decided that the best plan was to repair what Castro has left of his meniscus, and the recovery process on the latter procedure is much longer than the 4-6 weeks that the Twins initially were hoping.

In the interim, the Twins will continue to play with Mitch Garver and Bobby Wilson as their catchers. Castro has one more year remaining on his 3-year contract in Minnesota, and Molitor said that the surgery was done with an eye toward the 2019 season and prolonging Castro’s career.